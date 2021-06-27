Actor, director with local ties wins award

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – An actor/director with local ties has been recognized for his accomplishments in theater.

The Palm Beach Symphony has awarded one of its three 2021 Randolph A. Frank Prize awards to Kenneth Kay, co-owner of Kay-Squared Productions, according to a press release on the honor. The awards recognize individuals who enrich the quality of the performing arts in Palm Beach County, Florida. Kay received $4,000 of a total $10,000 cash award included with the prizes.

“Kay has produced, directed or acted in more than 300 professional stage productions throughout the southeast and on national tour,” the awards announcement reads.

He was raised in Leesburg, Florida, and is married to Drexel native, Kim Cozort Kay.

After graduating from high school, Ken served in the U.S. Navy for four years as a construction electrician with the Seabees, then earned a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Arts from the University of West Florida and a Master of Fine Arts in Acting and Directing from Florida Atlantic University.