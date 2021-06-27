Actor, director with local ties wins award

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – An actor/director with local ties has been recognized for his accomplishments in theater.
The Palm Beach Symphony has awarded one of its three 2021 Randolph A. Frank Prize awards to Kenneth Kay, co-owner of Kay-Squared Productions, according to a press release on the honor. The awards recognize individuals who enrich the quality of the performing arts in Palm Beach County, Florida. Kay received $4,000 of a total $10,000 cash award included with the prizes.
“Kay has produced, directed or acted in more than 300 professional stage productions throughout the southeast and on national tour,” the awards announcement reads.
He was raised in Leesburg, Florida, and is married to Drexel native, Kim Cozort Kay.
After graduating from high school, Ken served in the U.S. Navy for four years as a construction electrician with the Seabees, then earned a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Arts from the University of West Florida and a Master of Fine Arts in Acting and Directing from Florida Atlantic University.
“While in college, I got cast in a one-act play,” Ken said. “We rehearsed for just a few hours a day over the course of a couple of weeks. We only got to perform it once, but that experience was such a challenge and so much fun at the same time that I was hooked, as they say, so much so that I changed my major from arts education to theatre arts. Never looked back. Although, I still do a little painting.”
He completed a one-year internship at Burt Reynolds’ Jupiter Theatre in Jupiter, Florida, and later served as its artistic director, according to the press release. He also served as associate artistic director at Caldwell Theatre Company in Boca Raton, Florida.
He has taught theater in adjunct and advisory positions at Palm Beach Atlantic University, Florida Atlantic University and the A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts. He was a resident teaching artist with the Maltz Jupiter Theatre’s Professional Training Program.
Ken met Kim, a fellow actor, while working on a production in Florida.
“We were both cast in a play at a dinner theatre in Boca Raton,” Ken said. “The play was ‘The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.’ So, naturally, we tell people that we met in a … never mind! Anyway, it was a 12-week run, and over the course of the production, we got to know each other pretty well, enough to know that we wanted spend a lot more time together. Kim has been a great partner, in life and in work.”
He said they will celebrate their 32nd anniversary this September.
Ken and Kim founded Kay-Squared Productions in 2014.
“We saw Kay-Squared Productions as being a potential pathway to more artistic choices and opportunities for ourselves and others,” Ken said.
The company’s first production brought the story of local legend Frankie Silver to life with the one-woman play, “Silver Shadows: Dark Side of the Mountain,” according to a previous News Herald article. Kim, who wrote the play, portrayed Frankie Silver, the first woman hanged in Burke County after being convicted of killing and dismembering her husband, Charles Silver. Ken directed the play, which premiered in 2014 at the historic Burke County courthouse, where Silver was hanged in 1833.
“I am most proud of the fact that Kim and I have collaborated on over 70 professional productions together,” Ken said. “And that I’ve lasted this long.”
Ken also has directed “From This Day Forward,” an annual outdoor drama in which members of the Old Colony Players of Valdese reenact the history of the Waldensian people who founded the town in 1893.
Other regional directing credits include the Actor's Theatre Charlotte, Appalachian State University and the Warehouse Theatre in South Carolina. He previously served as associate artistic director at the Flat Rock Playhouse and producing artistic director at Blowing Rock Stage Company.
The press release notes that Ken has won four Carbonell Awards for directing.
He said the favorite part of his career is the opportunity to collaborate with other performing artists.
“A lot of these folks started out as strangers, but since have become life-long friends,” he said. “That’s one of the priceless gifts of this work. And, of course, I love the fact that theatre is live. There ain’t nothing like it!”
He shared how his theater work has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“The theatres where we work are still shut down,” Ken said. “The reopening dates also uncertain. Because we couldn’t be in spaces together to do the work, we had to learn to adapt. We learned to use Zoom or Skype to teach or perform. We’re still using those platforms. Hopefully the worst is behind us.”
He urged people to continue to support the arts, especially as arts organizations are trying to recover from the shutdowns.
He expressed appreciation for winning the 2021 Randolph A. Frank Prize, which was established in memory of Dr. Randolph Frank, well-known in the Palm Beach area as a “local arts champion,” according to media outlets there.
“This award was a great honor, and I am deeply grateful for the recognition,” Ken said.
