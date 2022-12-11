Actress with local ties wins state history award

The North Carolina Society of Historians recently honored Kim Cozort Kay with an Award of Excellence for her history-based play, “Silver Shadows: Dark Side of the Mountain.”

The play that Kay wrote is based on the short life of Frankie Silver, who was hanged for murdering her husband, Charlie, in 1831, leaving behind their infant daughter, Nancy. The events of this fateful tale are set in and around Morganton.

Kay is a native of Drexel, so she heard about the historic event growing up. In her efforts to bring the story to the stage, she extensively researched surviving court documents and interviewed several descendants of Frankie Stewart and Charlie Silver.

The award recognizes Kay’s invaluable contributions toward the preservation and perpetuation of North Carolina history. According to the NCSH judges, her attention to detailed research, accurate costumes and music of the time period led to her being awarded this prestigious honor.

She performed the play this past July in Morganton at the historic Burke County courthouse. Her husband, Kenneth Kay, directed the production that featured an original costume design by Jeri Boerger and authentic music arranged by Bill Harbinson. The couple created a theater company called “Kay-Squared Productions” to bring stories like this to the public. The performances of “Silver Shadows” in Morganton were followed by Ken’s performances of “The Things They Carried.”

“This project has been a part of me for years,” Kim said of her play. “I wanted to draw a parallel between Frankie’s plight and women living in modern Appalachia, dealing with loneliness, isolation and women’s rights. I tried to bring the research I found to help us understand the young woman we know as Frankie, not just the legend. I am truly grateful to be recognized, but the work continues.”