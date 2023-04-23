When Morganton author Randy Safford retired from his work as a psychiatric nurse seven years ago, he started to write. Combined with a love of genealogy and family history, Safford’s hobby produced a book titled “An Act of Remembrance & Other Mostly True Historical West Virginia Stories.” The book is a collection of fictional tales based on historical events and real people. Safford’s work emphasizes the interplay between history and “story,” and he points out that the experiences of everyday people are what create history. With the first Safford immigrating from Ipswich, England, to the New World in the 1630s, the author represents his paternal family’s 13th generation in America, a lineage that includes Col. Robert Safford, founder of Gallipolis, Ohio. On the other side of his family tree, Safford knew little about his mother and her West Virginia roots. With his father having also lived in that area from the age of 2 years, Safford knew where the journey had to start. A family friend helped him search Ancestry.com. Based on what he learned there he identified sites where his mother’s people lived. He made several trips to West Virginia to uncover what information he could. As he traveled across the area, pieces of history unfolded one by one, sparking his curiosity and inspiring him to imagine the stories behind the history. In the Morgantown, West Virginia, library’s historical section, Safford ran across two or three lines in a book that talked about Marion County, where his maternal grandmother was born. It contained a brief reference to a horrific mining disaster in the small town of Monongah in the early 1900s. Safford followed the story and visited a genealogical society in a neighboring county, where he found people who knew about the incident. They took him to the site of the disaster and told compelling stories of the people who lost family members there. This visit inspired the titular story, “An Act of Remembrance.” Another story, “They Took My Jesus,” recounts a verbal altercation between a mother and her adult son around conflicting spiritual beliefs. While it is based on an event that took place decades ago in Bridgeport, West Virginia, this story of intergenerational religious discord could easily have taken place yesterday in Burke County or anywhere in the Bible Belt. Discussing this story, Safford observed that some of the most memorable parts of the Bible are the stories, and emphasized the power they hold in our collective memory. “Stories give us a reason to treasure our ancestry and to hold it dear,” he said. “They let us know that in some marvelous, mysterious way, we are linked with these people.” A third story, “Return,” is based on a one paragraph report about a police detective in the mining town of Clarksdale, West Virginia who was combating the local Black Hand mafia movement. He ended up investigating the related murder of a young woman who came from a nearby farming community. Based on the few details available around the young woman’s death, Safford set out to answer the question, “What events might cause a young girl, who moved to the city because she had nothing going for her on the farm, to come back home in a casket?” There is a distinctiveness about the book’s stories, but still a universality that could apply to almost any small Appalachian or Southern town. “Taking the little bits we know and enlarging them through the imaginative process” is what excites Safford about his particular combination of genealogy, history and fiction. “Great stories are based on a tiny bit of historical evidence and a great imagination,” he says. “You learn about the historical context of their time, get into the character’s head, and tell the story.” The author muses, “Why do we have an innate desire to remember? To tell the stories of our parents and grandparents?” He answers himself by quoting renowned author Jim Harrison, who said, “Death steals everything except our stories.” Safford adds that if no one remembers those stories, they are lost. “That’s why I write,” he says. Currently working on a new book, Safford will next place 10 of his ancestors in historical events and recount American history in the context of fictionalized experiences. In this work, he combines history with family narratives, taking the viewpoint of the protagonist and telling the story from their perspective. “My hope is that people will be interested in this idea and in my book and realize that my family story is about everyday people,” Safford said. “So maybe they can tell their own family story.” Safford continues to encounter compelling stories along the road to uncovering his ancestry, and his passion is to bring historical figures to life again as he writes about them. He speaks of the importance of telling our stories and reclaiming those that have not been told, firmly believing that “everybody has a story to tell.”