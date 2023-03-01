VALDESE — Burke County residents who face barriers when it comes to outdoor recreation will get a chance on March 10 in Valdese to learn about equipment that would remove those barriers.

The Valdese Parks and Recreation Department will host its first ever Outdoor Adaptive Recreation Day from 1-5 p.m. at McGalliard Falls Park. The event is free, according to a release from the town.

The town of Valdese is holding the event as a part of the larger 2023 Year of the Trail initiative taking place across Burke County that weekend and across North Carolina all year long. The goal of the OAR Day is to connect community members with resources that can help them connect or reconnect with outdoor recreation, the release said.

It’s a cognitive and physical disability resource day, said Alex Bustle, aquatics and fitness supervisor for the town, a licensed recreational therapist and the primary planner of the event.

Bustle hopes the event will highlight recreation opportunities for all.

“My biggest hope is that individuals who want to be able to participate, but have not been able to participate in recreational activities, will be encouraged and motivated to engage in recreational opportunities,” Bustle said in the release. “I also would love for the community as a whole to recognize the need for adaptive and inclusive recreational opportunities.”

Bustle said there will be companies and organizations at the event that will have examples of adaptive equipment and how it would be used, including mountain bikes, for outdoor recreation. There also will be an informational table set up near the picnic tables, town officials said.

“Our idea is to try to get those resources out to the people just to show them what’s available. And then establish that connection and relationship with those organizations,” he said. “Then people would be able to pursue whatever they see fit. Like if somebody has an interest in mountain biking, they would be able to see that, talk with that organization about those mountain biking expeditions and then build that relationship there.”

Other equipment that will be showcased at the event will be skiing (both snow and water), hunting and fishing and boating, according to the town.

Some of the organizations and businesses that will be at the event with some equipment are North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission that will showcase deer blinds and track chairs for people with disabilities and mobility issues, Walkin’ Roll Activities League from Hildebran that does adaptive T-ball, Get Outdoors Pedal and Paddle in Greensboro that does adaptive kayaking and Western Piedmont Community College Licensed Rec Therapy Assistants program, Bustle said.

“I think this is really just showing people that there are things out there to help access the outdoors,” said David Andersen, parks and recreation director for the town. “And you don’t have to feel like because of a disability, you can’t participate in outdoor recreation.”

Andersen said the event will happen rain or shine.

He said, “We want to provide an opportunity for the community to see that there are ways for people to access the outdoors. We want to connect them to these resources so they can participate and don’t feel like they don’t have an option when options do in fact exist. We hope to be an ongoing resource for people, as well.”