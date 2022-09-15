Administrator to speak about hospital system

The History Museum of Burke County will welcome Jon Mercer, chief operating officer and senior vice president of operations at UNC Health Blue Ridge, who will share information about the hospital system at 10 a.m. Thursday at the museum as part of its “Coffee at the Museum” series. The presentation is free and open to the community. Refreshments will be served.

Mercer earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Western Carolina University, a master’s degree in exercise physiology at Appalachian State University, and master’s degrees in business administration and health administration from Pfeiffer University in Misenheimer, North Carolina, according to his biography.

He has since had various leadership roles, each with progressively increasing responsibilities. He started in a clinical role with Blue Ridge HealthCare in 1998, then transferred into an administrative role. In his current position, he conducts oversight of system-wide operations at UNC Health Blue Ridge.

In addition to his work, Mercer also is active in community service. He serves on the board of Options Inc., a domestic violence shelter in Morganton; the board of trustees of Western Piedmont Community College; as president of the Rotary Club of Valdese; and as a member of the Burke Partners in Education Council.

“Jon is focused on serving others in our community, in and outside the walls of our health care system,” said Traci Riebel, executive director of the Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation. “He lives out the philosophy, ‘We are friends and neighbors taking care of friends and neighbors.’”

Jon and his wife, Kristina, live in Valdese with their two sons.

For more information on Coffee at the Museum programs, contact the History Museum of Burke County at 828-437-1777.