Looking for a day care for a baby or young child is hard enough, but finding somewhere for a parent or grandparent to stay while you work is near impossible.

Cue Blue Ridge Community Action adult day care, which offers services for anyone 18 years old and older with cognitive disabilities, including dementia. The only stipulation is they have to be continent, said Lisa Lail, director of the adult day care.

Currently, their oldest client is 94, while the youngest is 48, said Jessie Stephenson, activities coordinator.

Lail said on a regular day they have anywhere from 18 to 23 clients in the adult day care, but have a capacity for 32 clients.

The adult day care is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for those who need it five days a week. But it also is open for those who only need it a couple of days a week or one day a week for, say, a caregiver to do errands, shop for groceries or just have some time for themselves, Lail and Stephenson said.

“The only thing we like to know is the day that they’re going to be here because we order meals and it comes in from the hospital,” Lail said. “So we just need to know how many clients we’re going to have that day.

“But other than that, we can work out a schedule with anybody. If they don’t know, then they can always call the night before or the day before and let us know. We’ll work with anybody’s schedule.”

Lail said when a client first starts she likes to do a trial period to see if it’s going to work for them and the facility. She said that typically means the client will come for a couple of hours to see how they do and extend the amount of time until they are at the facility for their full-time period.

Lail and Stephenson said they’ve taken clients to the movies throughout the summer, out to eat, to the lake, on a picnic, to an apple orchard, to the county history museum and to the senior center in Lenoir and they have a trip to a Crawdads baseball game planned in May.

“Yeah, we like to get them out,” Lail said.

Stephenson said socialization is important for the elderly.

“You know, you can’t just sit home and watch TV and be by yourself all day,” she said.

And the clients seem to agree.

“I love coming. We have a ball,” said Freda Caradallo, who has been a client at the adult day care for two years. “It’s better than sitting in the house all day doing nothing.”

Caradallo loves to do crossword puzzles and word searches. She said they do word searches and color as well and some learn to read.

Doris Anne Cline has been coming to the day care a long time, she said.

“We all have a good time in here,” she said.

Cline said, “When you come in, everybody wants to know how you are, how you’re doing, what do you need.”

She said it’s also peaceful and everyone gets along.

“We all treat each other nice,” Caradallo said.

Faith Peeler said she’s been coming to the day care for about six years.

Peeler said they get to go outside, or sit and talk, play games, do word search, color, listen to music and dance.

The cost for the adult day care, which started in 1989, is $50 a day and that includes meals and snacks as well as any field trips, Lail said. It also includes any parties or holidays they may celebrate as a group.

And there are multiple ways families/clients can pay for the day care.

Lail said it can be through private pay, Medicare, Medicaid for those who qualify through the Community Alternative Program (CAP), Veterans Affairs primary care benefits and Home and Community Care Block Grant.

Lail said people can contact her in person, by phone or email.

“Just give me a call,” Lail said. “We’ll start the process and see what we can do. And like I said, if they don’t have the funding, I have resources that we can find funding.”

To find out about enrolling in the day care, call 828-438-6255, ext. 1115.