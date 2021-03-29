Adventure Bound Books relocating to W. Union

For the third time in as many years, Morganton’s Adventure Bound Books is expanding.

After opening in June 2018 at 134 N. Sterling St. and moving up the street to 120 N. Sterling in September 2019, Adventure Bound is on the move again. This time, the bookstore is headed to 117 W. Union St. in a move set to happen later this year.

“We are going to begin the moving process Aug. 1,” owner Angela Shores said. “The hope is to be completely moved and mostly settled by Aug. 21 when we do our Bookstore Romance Day celebration.”

The move roughly will double the amount of space Adventure Bound has to work with to about 3,000 square feet, Shores said. The bookstore’s initial location was 550 square feet. Shores described her business’ move as “incredible” and “hopeful” for her.

“It is extremely meaningful (to be able to grow),” Shores said. “From the very beginning, the intention and vision for the bookstore has been to not only provide access to stories through selling books, but to also support the community through those stories, finding their own stories and telling their own stories. That’s one of the reasons we’re doing poetry nights and writing contests and we have story hour for kids and storybook camp.