Adventure Bound Books will host author Luke Manget for a special author event on Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m.

Manget is a historian and professor at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Morganton, and he will discuss his book “Ginseng Diggers: A History of Root and Herb Gathering in Appalachia.” Published in 2022, Ginseng Diggers follows the history of the ginseng root and the value that it holds in the Appalachian mountains. It details the way the root was used in the medical trade and the deep history it has in North Carolina.

At the event, Manget will discuss his book and writing process, and will read some excerpts from Ginseng Diggers. There will be a Q&A with prepared questions, as well as questions taken from the audience. He will also be available to sign copies of the book afterwards. Books will be available to purchase at Adventure Bound Books before and during the event.

Anyone who wishes to attend this special event is encouraged to contact the bookstore by emailing events@adventureboundbooks.com, calling 828-475-6955, or by stopping by in person.