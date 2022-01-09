Adventure bound for a great story — Burke County Notebook

Other than a short-lived bookstore in the 100 block of East Union Street, no independent local bookstore selling new books existed in Morganton after The Muses closed in 2009. Then in June of 2018, Angela Shores opened Adventure Bound Books downtown.
Now Morganton has two. In 2021, Jean and Ellen VanNoppen opened Thornwell Books at 202 S. Sterling St.
And, of course, books abound at the Morganton, Valdese and Hildebran public libraries, along with low-priced selections at the many used book outlets in the county, including the Book Nook at the Morganton Public Library.
Are you reading books you enjoy? I hope so. I read 54 novels last year and four nonfiction volumes for a total of 58. Ten of the novels stood out, and I’ll list them below. All the nonfiction books deserve a mention.
“Black and White” by Leslie Dula McKesson, 2013
The Morganton author and member of the Morganton Writers’ Group researched and detailed the story of her great-great grandparents. They were Harriet Harshaw Dula, a Black woman, and Squire James Alfred Dula, a white man who owned Harriet before the Civil War. In this unusual story, Squire Dula made special legal arrangements to assure Harriet and the children he fathered with her had resources and land.
“Forever Young” by Hayley Mills, 2021
As a child actor in the early 1960s, the mesmerizingly cute and watchable Mills starred in Disney’s “Pollyanna” and “The Parent Trap,” movies I loved. Her fascinating memoir offers insights on her family, the film industry and Walt Disney, among other celebrities.
“The Home Place” by J. Drew Lanham, 2016
Herein lie interesting perspectives and exquisite poetic prose from a Black man and lover of nature. He grew up on a farm in South Carolina, has a PhD in ornithology and teaches at Clemson.
“When Breath Becomes Air” by Paul Kalanithi, 2016
This memoir offers details about medical careers and surgery, and musings on life and death from a neurosurgeon who learns at age 36 he has lung cancer. He has eight months with his new daughter before he dies.
My favorite fiction books read last year include:
No. 10: “Plaguemaker” by Tim Downs, 2006
I thought this would be a sort of CDC racing-to-contain-an-infection thriller, but no. The threat is a Japanese scientist who hates the U.S. and is planning to deploy thousands of plague-infected fleas into New York City. Solid writing, cool characters and lots of great twists and turns.
No. 9: “The Man From St. Petersburg” by Ken Follett, 1982
I’m embarrassed to confess that I’ve never read a book by this famous author. I picked this one intrigued by the title. (Knowing nothing about a book except title, author and cover blurb has burned me in the past, but I still find myself buying them.) Pleasant surprise: great early 1900s story set in London, full of suspense, neat characters and a fascinating Russian element.
No. 8: “Moonflower Murders” by Anthony Horowitz, 2020
I love British cozy mysteries. This is the second delightful Susan Ryeland tale that features a story within a story, and I couldn’t figure out either one. The multi-talented author brought “Midsomer Murders” to television.
No. 7: “The Giver of Stars” by JoJo Moyes, 2019
Engaging story set in 1937 Kentucky about women who start a traveling library under the Works Progress Administration. A naïve English beauty, Alice, is swept off her feet by the controlling son of a coal mine owner and marries him. Misery ensues. Can the library women help?
No. 6: “Belgravia” by Julian Fellowes, 2016
The “Downton Abbey” writer and creator adds this novel set in 19th century England to his many credits. The story tangles with sexism, the rigid class system, and nobility estate laws. And it’s riveting. Ann Trenchard proves a wonderful heroine. She’s kind, level-headed, strong, yet constantly beaten down by having to straddle two social milieus — her middle-class background and her social-climbing husband’s thrusting her into situations with the nobility.
No. 5: “Spoonbenders” by Darryl Gregory, 2017
An old-fashioned magician whose magic is based on trickery and sleight-of-hand winds up with children who have real paranormal powers — astral projection and telekinesis. Humor abounds despite much grief and loss. Entertaining on every page.
No. 4: “Deacon King Kong” by James McBride, 2020
Set in the housing projects of 1969 Brooklyn, African Americans, Italians, Puerto Ricans and gangsters all make for a thoughtful, surprisingly humorous and meaty story. An aged churchgoer shoots a drug dealer, and drama unfolds when the dealer doesn’t die.
No. 3: “The Lost Girls” by Heather Young, 2016
Excellent prose in this mystery about the disappearance of a young girl in the 1930s. I listened to this novel on CDs from the library, and one reason I liked it so much is the two fabulous women’s voices reading the novel.
No. 2: “American Spy” by Lauren Wilkinson, 2019
A radical novel set in 1980s U.S. following an African American woman from New York City to Martinique to Burkina Faso where she is torn between idealism and survival.
No. 1: “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir, 2021
This is what fiction is for. The carefully explained science does not get in the way of this near-future adventure story, a wild and suspenseful tale of a schoolteacher on a space travel mission to save the earth. A great fun read even for folks who usually dismiss science fiction.
More than half of these favorites were recommendations from friends or my book club. Many thanks to them! Happy reading in 2022!
Gwen Veazey is a member of the Morganton Writers’ Group.