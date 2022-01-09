Adventure bound for a great story — Burke County Notebook

No. 9: “The Man From St. Petersburg” by Ken Follett, 1982

I’m embarrassed to confess that I’ve never read a book by this famous author. I picked this one intrigued by the title. (Knowing nothing about a book except title, author and cover blurb has burned me in the past, but I still find myself buying them.) Pleasant surprise: great early 1900s story set in London, full of suspense, neat characters and a fascinating Russian element.

No. 8: “Moonflower Murders” by Anthony Horowitz, 2020

I love British cozy mysteries. This is the second delightful Susan Ryeland tale that features a story within a story, and I couldn’t figure out either one. The multi-talented author brought “Midsomer Murders” to television.

No. 7: “The Giver of Stars” by JoJo Moyes, 2019

Engaging story set in 1937 Kentucky about women who start a traveling library under the Works Progress Administration. A naïve English beauty, Alice, is swept off her feet by the controlling son of a coal mine owner and marries him. Misery ensues. Can the library women help?

No. 6: “Belgravia” by Julian Fellowes, 2016