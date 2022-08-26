After-school program receives grant to provide free day care, tutoring

A Morganton before- and after-school program has received a federal grant to provide free day care and afterschool tutoring to local students.

The Mountain View Elementary Childcare Program, operated through a partnership between Burke County Public Schools and the YMCA of Catawba Valley, will begin offering free childcare as well as tutoring and other academic support to 80 Burke County children this year.

“The site is located at Mountain View (Elementary School), but there are also feeder schools that play into that,” said Erica Simmons, senior program director of Burke County Childcare.

According to Cheryl Shuffler, public relations officer for BCPS, the YMCA applied for the grant and is taking care of recruiting and hiring staff and registering students for the program.

“We will have six group leaders that we will add to that school through this grant,” Simmons said. “It will also increase wages for our employees which is a great benefit to them.”

In addition to providing free child care, the grant will help the Y add academic components to the program by offering about 2½ hours of extra tutoring per week. Simmons said this also would add two or three additional tutoring positions to the program.

In addition to tutoring, the grant will also offer enrichment programs to students, particularly programs focusing on social and emotional learning. Simmons also pointed to developing partnerships with TOSS and STEMWest that will allow the Y to offer more diverse educational opportunities to students.

“We’re looking to close achievement gaps for the children that participate in the program,” she said.

Gerry Knox, YMCA director of financial development, said the YMCA applied for the grant as part of its mission to strengthen the community.

“We feel like every child deserves to reach his or her full potential,” Knox said. “Being able to work with the children associated with Mountain View will be a way to strengthen the foundation of the community.”

He said Mountain View was chosen because of grant criteria requiring it to be used in schools with high levels of poverty.

“Roughly 85% of the children at Mountain View are considered low income in Burke County, which is considered a tier one county,” he said.

The 40 North Carolina counties considered to be the most economically distressed by the N.C. Department of Commerce are classified as tier one counties.

“From the Y’s standpoint, where there is a critical need, that’s where we step in,” Knox said.

The Y began its partnership with the district in 2021 and, with its newest site at George Hildebran Elementary opening this month, now operates 10 day care programs for BCPS sites. Shuffler said the partnership is a perfect example of “connecting schools with the community” and has benefited the district tremendously.

“Having the YMCA partner with us for before- and after-school care allows Burke County Public Schools to put more focus and resources on instruction and curriculum during the school day,” she said. “The Y has a much larger reach and ability to do more activities with before- and after-school programs.”

She said, while the Y applied for the 21st Century Grant independently, the program fits in perfectly with the all-in vision that is a major piece of the district’s new strategic plan.

“We are grateful to the Y for their partnership, for their efforts in receiving this grant and for their focus on student achievement after the school day,” Shuffler said.

Simmons said the new program is part of the Y’s continued commitment to partnering with the district to help it recover from learning loss experienced during the pandemic.

“We want to partner with Burke County and help strengthen that school and close those achievement gaps,” she said. “That’s a big bonus for us and for Burke County Public Schools and the families that we serve.”