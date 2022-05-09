Agencies collaborate to raise funds

Two local community agencies are teaming up to raise money for a new project that will bring outdoor fun and environmental awareness to Burke County families.

The Burke County United Way and Foothills Conservancy are sponsoring a virtual art auction to raise money to build NEAT (Nature Engagement Activity Trails) in Burke County. According to Grayson Barnette, marketing and communications director for Foothills Conservancy, the idea behind the project is to create low-barrier opportunities for local residents to engage with nature.

“We’re working on an engaging trail system that will have ways for young families or folk that may have not had the opportunity to go out,” he said. “It gives them a very low barrier, high accessibility way to engage with activities within nature.”

According to Abigail Taylor, marketing and campaign manager for the Burke County United Way, the project will consist of trail signs that will be installed on existing trails in Burke County. The signs will direct participants to do things like look, listen, smell and touch to experience the natural world around them. Taylor said all the signs will be localized to the regional geography and will contain directions in both English and Spanish.

“For example, one sign will say ‘look’ and then there will be a prompt and it will say, ‘stand in one place and turn all the way around, keep your eyes peeled for trees or branches laying on the ground. What do you see?’” Taylor said.

She believes the project will be especially meaningful for young families because it supports early learning and engagement with nature.

“It gives the kids something to do and also something to learn,” she said. “It’s a discussion starter. We want it to be for any age, but especially for young children.”

To help fund the project, BCUW is auctioning off artwork from several local artists between May 20 and May 29. Taylor said that all the donated work will represent local geography in some way.

“The artists who will have their art auctioned off have donated their work to the project,” she said. “We asked them to submit work that was representative of the local geography in some way.”

While the auction is mostly virtual, Taylor said there will be an in-person component held at the Fonta Flora downtown Morganton tasting room on May 27 from 5-7 p.m. During the in-person mixer, anyone is welcome to stop by, view or bid on the artwork and learn more about the NEAT trail project.

In addition to bidding, Taylor said participants also will be able to donate to the project both at the virtual event or at Fonta Flora.

She said this collaborative event is part of a new trajectory for BCUW, which focuses on collaboration within the community and promoting empowering and equipping children and young people for success.

“Within the last two years, we have done a strategic plan that has changed a lot of things and refocused our mission and our vision,” she said. “We are really trying to focus on strategic partnerships. We are seeking to partner with other nonprofits, for-profits, local government — anyone we feel is a partner in youth success, self-sufficiency and making our community an independently thriving community.”

Barnette said that a project like this is perfect for Burke County because it highlights the natural features that characterize the area.

“This is a very low-barrier entry for folks to come out and explore some of the really awesome attraction and environment features we have here in western North Carolina.”

He hopes the project will direct residents’ attention to natural features many overlook because of their familiarity with the area.

“People don’t necessarily go out and experience these things because they’re constantly surrounded by them,” Barnette said. “We see this as a good opportunity for us to get folks who might already be in the community, who don’t traditionally seek outdoor recreation, to get involved.”

The NEAT Project Virtual Fundraiser and Art Auction will open Friday, May 20, at 5 p.m. and will run through Sunday, May 29, at 11:59 p.m. The auction is hosted through www.galabid.com. A link will be available at www.bcuw.org/neatproject and on the BCUW Facebook page @burkecountyunitedway. For more information about the NEAT Trail project, visit www.bcuw.org/neatproject.

Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com.