Agencies in neighboring counties consider merge

VALDESE/LENOIR – Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care have announced to employees, volunteers and donors that the two organizations are exploring the possibility of becoming one organization.

Both boards of directors approved the decision.

Marc Carpenter, chair of the board of directors for Caldwell Hospice, said the two organizations already mirror each other in many ways and feels the unity between the two will benefit the communities and people served.

“We are excited about the possibility of joining with Burke Hospice and Palliative Care to form one organization that will increase our ability to meet the needs of our communities,” Carpenter said. “We share very similar missions, visions and values, and feel this integration will provide a number of advantages to both organizations that will ensure our communities continue to receive the expert care they expect and deserve.”

The vision for the collaborative partnership is to integrate two like-minded community-owned hospice and palliative medicine providers in order to have a greater impact on serious illness and end-of-life care in the communities served.