Agencies observe Head Start Awareness Month

Every October, Head Start celebrates its historical roots, current impact and lasting legacy by bringing awareness to Head Start and Early Head Start’s work nationwide as part of Head Start Awareness Month.
Head Start was launched in 1965 to provide comprehensive health, nutrition and education services to children living in poverty. The program expanded to expectant women and children from birth to age 3 with Head Start reauthorization legislation in 1994.
Head Start supports families facing difficult circumstances. The program helps improve parenting skills, reduces parental stress and improves overall family stability and self-sufficiency, all strong contributors to children’s outcomes throughout their lifetime.
Locally, Head Start programming is offered by two nonprofit agencies at no cost to eligible families.
The Enola Group in Morganton offers Early Head Start to 200 expectant women, children from birth to age 3, and their families in Burke, Caldwell and Alexander counties. Seventy-five of those families are served in Burke County in either a home-based or center-based setting.
One local parent describes the program as “good at giving support and information needed to strengthen our relationship with our children.”
“They really help me as a single parent [and are] always supportive to me,” another parent said.
Services provide parenting education and support, regular developmental screenings and referrals, and education in early learning, health and family well-being. The Enola Group offers individualized services working in partnership with families on family-identified focus areas. The home-based program provides weekly home visits with an early childhood educator for 63 families. The center-based program provides a quality learning environment for six hours each weekday year-round to 12 children and their families. The facility offers two five-star, early childhood multi-age classrooms that provide small class sizes and a low child-teacher ratio. Socialization opportunities are offered weekly utilizing the Family Resource Center, facility garden and pavilion or community locations to offer families the chance to engage in age-appropriate activities with other families in the community. A Men’s Zone playgroup is offered monthly to encourage male participation in children’s learning activities facilitated by an early childhood educator.
For more information, contact The Enola Group’s Early Head Start program at 828-475-0107.
Blue Ridge Community Action, Inc. offers Early Head Start and Head Start using a center-based model in Burke and Caldwell counties. With two locations in Burke County, classrooms offer five-star learning environments for six hours each weekday. Educational programs are offered for all ages as well as meals, services for children with special needs, parent involvement, parent training, social services, school readiness and medical and dental screenings. Blue Ridge Community Action, Inc. offers 16 Early Head Start spots and 115 Head Start spots to Burke County residents and can be reached at 828-438-6255.