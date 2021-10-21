Agencies observe Head Start Awareness Month

Services provide parenting education and support, regular developmental screenings and referrals, and education in early learning, health and family well-being. The Enola Group offers individualized services working in partnership with families on family-identified focus areas. The home-based program provides weekly home visits with an early childhood educator for 63 families. The center-based program provides a quality learning environment for six hours each weekday year-round to 12 children and their families. The facility offers two five-star, early childhood multi-age classrooms that provide small class sizes and a low child-teacher ratio. Socialization opportunities are offered weekly utilizing the Family Resource Center, facility garden and pavilion or community locations to offer families the chance to engage in age-appropriate activities with other families in the community. A Men’s Zone playgroup is offered monthly to encourage male participation in children’s learning activities facilitated by an early childhood educator.