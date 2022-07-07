Agencies pilot new program to connect recent graduates with local industry

Several Burke County agencies have come together this summer to address the county’s “opportunity youth” problem.

Opportunity youth are defined as the number of young people aged 16-24 who are not working or not in school, according to Sarah Crisp, program coordinator for Work in Burke. While the number of opportunity youth has fallen statewide since it’s 2011 peak, in Burke County, 22.2% of people aged 16-24 still fall into this category versus 11% statewide.

“That’s one of the highest numbers in North Carolina,” Crisp said.

To combat this problem, Work in Burke, Burke County Public Schools, The Industrial Commons and Western Piedmont Community College are collaborating to pilot the Opt-in program.

“It’s called Opt-in which stands for opportunity internship,” said Crisp. “It’s for recently graduated seniors right now, so kids who are just fresh out of high school.”

BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan called the program “an excellent opportunity” for recent graduates unsure of their post-graduation plans.

“For most of our graduates, it's hard to know at 18 what you want to do in life and how to get there,” he said.

CTE Director Debbie Jennings said this program allows the district to function as “a conduit” helping the program’s industry partners “connect with soon-to-be high school graduates, get them into the doors of local business and industry, provide them with mentors and help jumpstart their careers."

Rick Furse, dean of workforce development at Western Piedmont Community College, said career development counselors went into the schools and met face to face with high school seniors to determine if they had a plan after graduation. After the meetings, program developers targeted students without a plan to be a part of the new internship program.

“We sent out invitations – there were about 300 kids we sent invitations to,” Furse said.

According to Crisp, nine Burke County companies have partnered together with the internship program, all of which are looking for permanent employees. The program's industry partners are:

Geiger Furniture

JE Ekornes

Meridian Specialty Yarn Group

Leviton

Seiren NA

Shenandoah Furniture

UNC Health

Unix Packaging

Valdese Weavers

Furse hopes the Opt-in program will make a difference, not only for the county’s opportunity youth, but for local businesses struggling to find employees.

“I go out and talk to industries in the area and one of the things I keep hearing is ‘we can’t find people,'” he said. “That’s been a common theme.”

On June 13, all 25 interns involved in this year’s program met at the Foothills Higher Education Center for an all-day orientation. During the orientation, participants were acquainted with program and company expectations as well as the larger world of work. In addition to the orientation, Work in Burke will provide all interns with professional development training each Monday including OSHA-10, CPR and first-aid certifications.

According to Crisp, each intern has also been assigned a community mentor and a “work buddy” to help them get the feel their specific workplace.

“The buddy is there to answer any basic questions like ‘how do I clock-in?’” she said.

Crisp said community mentors fill a more comprehensive role, helping interns adjust to life with their first professional job.

“The mentor is there to be by their side as they transition into this more professional world,” she said. “It’s someone from the community Work in Burke has paired them up with that’s there to support them, encourage them and advise them if the need it -- also to connect them to any resources in the community.”

Crisp said the ultimate goal of the program is to connect recent graduates with available permanent employment in Burke County.

“If they impress the employers … and do everything they’re supposed to do, they can stay on as a full-time, permanent employee,” she said. “This will not only give them a permanent job, but it will also mean a significant pay raise for each of those positions.”

Furse added that participants who complete the internship and go to work full-time will qualify for free tuition at WPCC.

Program organizers said there is plenty of room for future growth built into the program. This summer, Furse said there was enough space to accommodate 72 recent graduates and he envisions more students being attracted to the program in coming years based on this summer’s success stories.

“We want to do this again next summer and we want these kids to be our spokespeople,” he said. “We’re planning to leverage this summer’s program to make next summer’s program more effective.”