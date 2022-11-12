Agencies plan events to support people experiencing hunger, homelessness

Local agencies providing relief to those experiencing hunger and homelessness are gearing up to observe National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, Nov. 13-19.

Originating in 1975 at Villanova University, Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is now nationally recognized and takes place in nearly 700 communities to raise awareness about people experiencing housing and food insecurity.

According to data provided by Burke United Christian Ministries (BUCM), there are approximately 13,000 food insecure individuals in Burke County.

“Hunger and homelessness are epidemics that have sadly affected too many members of our community,” said Michele Byrd, BUCM board president. “This week is an opportunity for us to educate and inform on the issues surrounding hunger and homelessness as we come together to support the right solutions for our own community.”

BUCM, The Meeting Place Mission and The Outreach Center all have plans for events over the next two weeks to help raise awareness of and provide relief for local residents experiencing homelessness or food insecurity.

The Meeting Place Mission

On Sunday, Nov. 13, The Meeting Place Mission will host Give Cheese a Chance 2022 on the Historic Courthouse Square in Morganton. The annual grilled cheese competition will benefit The Meeting Place Mission’s Women & Children’s Shelter.

From noon to 3 p.m., 21 competitors will spend the afternoon creating “some of the most extraordinary cheese concoctions ever melted,” according to promotional materials from The Meeting Place Mission.

Participants will spend the afternoon sampling the grilled cheeses paired with tomato soup and, for an extra charge, beer provided by Fonta Flora Brewery, Brown Mountain Bottle Works and Sidetracked Brewery. New this year, the event will also include face painting and a disc golf putting contest.

Charlotte Eidson, executive director of The Meeting Place Mission, said she is excited to be able to hold the event again after two years off due to COVID.

“I think we’re all just really excited to be back out in the community together, especially with all that’s happened in the last couple of years,” she said.

Tickets for Give Cheese a Chance 2022 are $20 each and all proceeds benefit The Meeting Place Mission’s local emergency shelter. For more information and tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/mr42fwcb. Tickets will also be available at the event.

Burke United Christian Ministries

Burke United Christian Ministries has several events planned to observe National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness week this year.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, BUCM will host a panel discussion at the Community House on the topic of hunger and homelessness. Held from 8-10 a.m., the panel discussion will include participants from:

North Carolina Coalition to End Homelessness

Partners

Burke County EMS

The National Alliance on Mental Illness

The Cognitive Coalition

Burke County Health Department

A Caring Alternative

Western Piedmont Council of Governments

According to the agency, the goal is to raise awareness of the problems of hunger and homelessness in Burke County and “talk it over with the experts.”

In addition to the panel discussion, BUCM is also participating in various food drives throughout the month including Scouting for Food and the BUCM Holiday Food Drive. Donations can be dropped off at BUCM, Adventure Bound Books or Food Matters.

The agency also is encouraging community members to show support for the cause on Friday, Nov. 18 by wearing orange. Hot Shots Espresso and Thornwell Books also are offering custom coffee sleeves throughout the week in support of the effort.

For more information about BUCM call 828-433-8075 or visit www.bucm.net.

The Outreach Center

The Outreach Center will hold its annual Thanksgiving food distribution Tuesday, Nov. 22 beginning at 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or until supplies run out.

This year, Case Farms will provide whole chickens to TOC clients and Amerihealth and Second Harvest Foodbank will provide some turkeys. Kimberly Michaels, who helps oversee the weekly distributions, said turkeys will only be available while supplies last.

“Not everyone will get a turkey, but they can get a chicken donated by Case Farms at the mass distribution,” she said.

Michaels also said there will be vegetables and other items provided by Second Harvest Food Bank at the distribution.

According to Holly Johnson, CEO of The Outreach Center, the agency served more than 1,000 families last Thanksgiving, and expects to see at least that many back this year.

Overall, the need has been up all year, according to the ministry. In August, TOC representatives told The News Herald weekly distribution number are up 20% compared with last year.

In addition to the main distribution, The Outreach Center also will host its monthly senior box program Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Beginning in 2021, the senior box program started as a delivery service for older adults who were struggling with the big distribution events on Tuesdays.

Now a pick-up service happening every third Wednesday of the month, the program provides additional help to adults over 60 who apply and meet state income requirements. According to Michaels, there is currently a waiting list for the program.

The Senior Box Program serves approximately 95 families each month. This month’s senior box distribution also will include a turkey.

For more information about The Outreach Center, call 828-439-8300.