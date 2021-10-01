Agencies pleading for blood donations

CHARLOTTE — The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood and platelet shortage and must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover and meet hospital and patient needs.
Donors of all blood types – especially type O – and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to give now and in the weeks ahead to overcome this current shortage.
Blood donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year as many delayed giving amid a return to the workplace and in-person learning, as well as a recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, due to the delta variant. As cases spiked in August, blood donor participation decreased about 10%, but blood product distributions to hospitals have remained strong, significantly outpacing blood donations in recent weeks.
The national Red Cross blood inventory is the lowest it’s been at this time of year since 2015, with less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks. The supply of types O-positive and O-negative blood, the most needed blood types by hospitals, dropped to less than a half-day supply at times over the last month − well below the ideal five-day supply.
“Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds, as donors are more available to give than during the busy summer months, but this year has presented a unique and serious challenge,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer for the Red Cross. “While it’s clear the pandemic continues to weigh heavily on our minds, the Red Cross asks the public to remember donating blood and platelets is essential to the many patients that rely on lifesaving transfusions every day.”
The Blood Connection, an independently managed, nonprofit community blood center that provides blood products to more than 70 hospitals within North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, reports a similar dire situation. Their supplies have been further strained due to sending blood products to the Blood Center in Louisiana to help victims of Hurricane Ida.
“The Blood Connection needs to collect more than 800 units of blood a day to sustain the needs of partner hospitals,” officials with the agency said. “So far in September, that goal was only met on three days, which has made it very difficult for The Blood Connection to help other communities hit by disaster, when local needs are barely being met.”
TBC has several blood drives planned each day across the region, including one scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cloninger Ford at 1001 Jamestown Road in Morganton.
People interested in donating blood can find a location near them and make an appointment by visiting thebloodconnection.org/wnc or by calling 864-255-5000. TBC also operates two blood donation centers in Arden and Hendersonville. Donors can find more information about those by visiting thebloodconnection.org/centers.
The American Red Cross has two blood drives planned in Rutherford College in October:
- Sunday, Oct. 3: Crosslink Church at 400 Malcolm Blvd., 1-5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 6: Rutherford College Town Hall at 980 Malcolm Blvd., 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
People also may make an appointment with the American Red Cross directly to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-733-2767.
All those who donate blood to the American Red Cross in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.