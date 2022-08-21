Agencies, school district collaborate to hold active shooter training

Law enforcement agencies across Burke County hosted several active shooter trainings at the former Chesterfield Elementary School this month.

The collaborative effort between the school system and law enforcement saw hundreds of participants, including 125 school personnel, most of whom volunteered to be part of the program. The trainings took place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays — Aug. 2, 4, 6, 16, 18 and 20 — and included three and a half hours of instruction and discussion in the mornings and simulations for law enforcement in the afternoons.

The simulations included multiple scenarios and rotated between four-officer, two-officer and single-officer entry situations.

“It’s not going to be good going through the door,” Capt. Jeff Robinson of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office told The News Herald before the simulations began on Thursday. “We have SWAT personnel waiting for them. The SWAT personnel know they’re coming; they know the door they’re coming through.”

Some Burke County teachers stayed to watch the drills and take in the sights, sounds and smells of a potential active shooter situation.

“It gave me chills,” said Charles Williams, principal of Valdese Elementary School. “You all see this and hear this all the time, but we don’t. I was just thinking about my school.”

Robinson, a state certified rapid deployment instructor, said the purpose of the drills was to teach officers how to respond to an active shooter situation and inoculate them against some of the fear and anxiety they might experience should they ever be called upon to go.

“If I can induce trauma and fear in these officers today, it will show them that they can prevail,” he said. “If they can carry today, they’ll carry that day, God forbid it ever happens.”

A recurring theme throughout the training was “Uvalde is not going to happen in Burke County.”

“When I saw what happened at Uvalde and I saw that initial response, it was a concern to me,” Robinson said. “I vowed that if I had anything to do with it, and could train and talk to these folks that it’s not going to happen here.”

“Nobody wants to get injured or hurt, but our job is to protect those children,” said Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant. “That’s what this training is for, preparing officers to protect the children.”

During the classroom portion of the training, teachers learned about the best ways to keep themselves and their students safe in an active shooter situation and what to expect when law enforcement responds. They also asked questions and posed possible scenarios for discussion, including a few Robinson said he had not considered before.

“I can’t say enough about the teachers at Burke County schools,” said Whisenant. “Sharing that information back and forth with each other about what they are seeing in the schools and what they think would work with us and us sharing our situation and how we have to respond has been great.”

Collaboration between multiple agencies, like this month’s active shooter training saw, would be crucial should any Burke County school every face a crisis situation like the one officers prepared for, said Interim Chief Ryan Lander from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

“You talk about the shooter themselves ... taking care of that issue is one part of the equation,” Lander said. “After that is alleviated, then you’re talking about parents coming to the school. Then you’re talking about saving the lives of the children that are in the school, getting EMS in route, being able to get them to the scene ... it’s not just us and the county that would be involved in this. It’s us and the county, the school system, emergency management ... there are a lot of moving parts in this that are going to need to be coordinated to save lives.”

When the drills began, law enforcement officers suited up and worked through different scenarios, neutralizing a “shooter” armed with a rifle firing “simunition” rounds.

“They are going to feel like a dozen bee stings all at once,” Robinson told officers before the drills began.

Whisenant said his officers have been directed to get involved no matter the circumstance and stop the threat immediately “by any means necessary.”

“The number one thing that we must do is stop the threat immediately,” Whisenant said. “Because we’re in a rural area, officers may go in alone and they cannot wait. They have to go in immediately.”

Burke County teachers who attended the training found it comforting to hear the focus on immediate response.

“Having this training, it has really helped to ease that fear,” said Joanne Pieto, a teacher at Table Rock Middle School. “Our police officers, our county is taking the initiative to be proactive to help us.”

Sara LeCroy touted the close relationship between BCPS and local law enforcement agencies and pointed to a renewed focus on school safety after Uvalde.

“We feel like we’ve always had a wonderful relationship with law enforcement,” she said. “After Texas, Dr. Swan made a concerted effort to amp up that partnership.”

LeCroy pointed to the Superintendent’s Safety Council, a multi-agency group with representatives from the district as well as all Burke County law enforcement agencies which began meeting this summer.

“We do have a priority with school safety,” she said. “We also are really encouraging parents to talk with their kids about school safety, to use programs like our ‘See Something Say Something’ app and to make reports with concerns they have.”

The Say Something app is an anonymous reporting system designed for children and teenagers that trains them to recognize warning signs and to tell a trusted adult.

At New Dimensions Charter school, School Director David Burleson and safety officer Casey Kinard trained with SROs from Catawba and McDowell counties at an event hosting by Troysgate in Lenoir.

“It was pretty realistic,” said Burleson. “It was interesting to see how you would react in a staged situation that hopefully you would never have to encounter.”

Burleson also said New Dimensions is working to bring this kind of training to the school’s teachers as well as purchase a bullet-proof shield officers and teachers could use to protect classrooms in the event of an active shooter situation.

Most parents probably have some trepidation about sending their kids back to school after Uvalde, and Lander recognized that words might not be much of a reassurance.

“Being a parent, I don’t know if there is anything that you can say to another parent that is going to calm them if something like this were to happen,” Lander said. “The only thing that I can tell them is that we have taken proactive measures to train our officers, to educate our officers, to work with our partners in this county to prepare for something like this, and in the event something like this were to happen, we will act. We will fall back on our training, we will do something, we will be there and we will try to inform the parents as soon as we can.”