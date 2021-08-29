Agencies visit homeless camps to administer hepatitis A vaccines

It was there that they found Carolyn Michaels, who told them about how the pandemic has made her afraid to go out in public.

She said she’s afraid of going to the hospital after a bad experience at one in the past, and was sure if she ever caught COVID-19 it would be the end of her because she would refuse to go to the hospital for treatment.

Michaels became homeless about two years ago when her little brother wanted their mom to move with him. She had been taking care of her mom before she moved, and when she did, it left her homeless.

She was trying to clean up her campsite that had flooded with recent rains when the group from the health department found her Monday. Her site, near a filtration pond for a parking lot, floods easily and stays humid.

“Living down here, too, I don’t know whether it’s just living near water or what it is, it’s so humid right here,” Michaels said. “I can’t breathe, I can’t get up the hill most of the time.”

Her mom is supposed to be moving back to the area soon, and she said she plans to take care of her again. That was part of why she opted to get the hepatitis A vaccine, to better protect her mom.