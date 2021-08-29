Agencies visit homeless camps to administer hepatitis A vaccines

Bright and early Monday morning, Shane Cole grabbed a broom and started to sweep his tarp.
He and another man, Richard Church, are living in the same homeless camp near downtown Morganton, concealed by heavy kudzu and woods.
The News Herald met Cole when Burke County Health Department nurses Ashley Jarrett and Taylor Wellborn, Burke County EMS Paramedic Sherry Mayfield, along with Lt. Tim Corriveau and Officer Mike Gates from the Morganton Department of Public Safety traveled to different homeless camps around Morganton early last week looking to address an ongoing outbreak of hepatitis A.
Burke County’s hepatitis A outbreak is leading the state with its rate per 100,000 residents sitting around 79.6 cases. In the entire state of North Carolina, 16 people have died from the outbreak, data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services showed. Three of those people were Burke County residents, a local health official previously told The News Herald.
That outbreak is mostly affecting three groups: Those experiencing homelessness, those who use drugs and men who have sex with men.
Jarrett spoke to Capt. Jason Whisnant about the issue and together they brainstormed the idea to go out into the homeless community and distribute hygiene kits, made possible with donations from the Burke County United Way and the Community Foundation of Burke County, and administer doses of the hepatitis A vaccine.
That’s where they all met Cole, who has been experiencing homelessness for about seven years.
Cole’s tarp, fit with an improvised table, some chairs and his tent, was as clean as it could be. He’d swept the leaves and trash that had been scattered by wind and animals throughout the night, and already that morning had gone to fill up his water jug.
He apologized for the mess, gesturing to the pile of trash – about as tall as him – behind his home. The mess wasn’t something he’d made because he’d only been living in the camp for a couple of months. His last camp was too close to the railroad tracks, so the railroad company made him move.
“It’s mostly that that’ll bother you more than anything, the way people look at you,” Cole said. “That’s why I try to stay as clean as I can.”
That’s a tall order for someone who doesn’t have easy access to running water. Toilet paper, trash bags and finding jobs where they’ll be accepted are all hard too.
Cole said he became homeless when little frustrations at work got to be too much to handle.
“I got to where, I don’t know if it’s my mental state or what, but I got to where I couldn’t, I can’t deal with it,” he said. “It’d just frustrate me so bad I’d walk off jobs.”
Church started experiencing homelessness after his father died. While he was serving time for a previous conviction, Church said another relative had all of his father’s belongings and inheritance transferred to their name.
While Jarrett was prepping a hepatitis A vaccine for him, Church explained what an average day looks like for him.
“I just get ready and everything, it’s like back in the west, I reckon you’d say,” Church said. “You camp out here, cook breakfast the best you can if you’ve got anything to cook with. Other than that, it’s just hunting jobs and trying to find somebody to help you out, get off the street and find a place to live.”
He said with the stereotypes assigned to those experiencing homelessness, it’s hard to find help.
“Give people chances, and whoever blows it, do something with them (to hold them accountable),” he said.
If money and homelessness wasn’t an object, Church said he’d try to do something to help the homeless community he’s been a part of for about four years.
“I’d have a place for people to live,” Church said. “I’d find a building, I’d rent it out, I’d go through the federal government, whatever I had to do to get them off the street and give them a chance. I strongly believe everybody deserves a chance. Give them a chance, you know?”
Halfway across town, a woman named Kay and a man named Christopher were staying in a white van, with some of its windows covered by tarps.
The van’s air conditioning was out, and even if it was working, they didn’t have enough gas to be running it.
They’ve been married for about two years, Kay told The News Herald, while Jarrett, Wellborn and Mayfield got a vaccine prepped for her and addressed medical needs of another person staying with them.
Kay said she has a partial blockage in her aorta, plus some issues with her lungs, so she can’t work. That makes Christopher, who has diabetes and some mental health conditions, stress out about her.
She said Christopher’s disability money isn’t enough to get them in a place and keep them there, and now they’re struggling to get their food stamps back after it was stopped for reasons unknown to them.
“We’ve basically been homeless about the whole time (we’ve been married),” she said. “We’ve went and stayed with people and they’ve got evicted and every time they’ve got evicted, we’ve been back out on the streets. We might have a place for like a week or so and that’d be it and we’d be right back out.”
They have to have money to buy ice for Christopher’s insulin, otherwise it goes bad. Without insulin, his blood sugar goes all over the place and he starts to get erratic, she said.
That’s how Christopher came to be acquainted with Officer Gates, in fact. His blood sugar was dropping and spiking like it was on a roller coaster one day, and because of it, he started to get into boisterous arguments with Kay.
He said Gates gave him two options: Go to the hospital or go to jail.
Christopher decided to go to the hospital, and when he got there, he said he almost turned around and left. Something told him to go inside, though, and when he did, his blood sugar was through the roof.
He was put in the intensive care unit for 24 hours because of it.
“That man over there saved me,” Christopher said of Gates. “He really did … I was having a crisis, you know?”
The judgement passed on homeless people is frustrating for them, too, especially experiencing it firsthand.
She said if it weren’t for the fact that public safety officers were outside, sitting in the shade with them, she suspected someone would call the police on them and accuse them of doing anything under the sun.
“It’s kind of a bummer,” Christopher said.
As the day waned on, efforts to reach more people experiencing homelessness led health officials on a hike through some woods, with a sweltering, humid heat thickening the air around them.
It was there that they found Carolyn Michaels, who told them about how the pandemic has made her afraid to go out in public.
She said she’s afraid of going to the hospital after a bad experience at one in the past, and was sure if she ever caught COVID-19 it would be the end of her because she would refuse to go to the hospital for treatment.
Michaels became homeless about two years ago when her little brother wanted their mom to move with him. She had been taking care of her mom before she moved, and when she did, it left her homeless.
She was trying to clean up her campsite that had flooded with recent rains when the group from the health department found her Monday. Her site, near a filtration pond for a parking lot, floods easily and stays humid.
“Living down here, too, I don’t know whether it’s just living near water or what it is, it’s so humid right here,” Michaels said. “I can’t breathe, I can’t get up the hill most of the time.”
Her mom is supposed to be moving back to the area soon, and she said she plans to take care of her again. That was part of why she opted to get the hepatitis A vaccine, to better protect her mom.
“I really don’t know why I stay down here,” Michaels said. “I know that I have a purpose, and for some reason, I guess, God’s been telling me I’ve got a spiritual purpose. I know this sounds nuts, but living down here? That’s how I realized what I was called to do. I’m a spiritual healer.”
A sentiment shared by everyone The News Herald spoke to Monday was put simply by Cole.
“Not everybody’s as bad as they think, and not everybody’s homeless because of drugs, alcohol,” he said. “I wish they would quit looking down on us and judging us, and thinking we’re such bad people. I can’t speak for every homeless person, but not everybody’s that bad.”
