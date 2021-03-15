Agency adopts proposed rules for 2021-22

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission reviewed proposed rule changes at its business meeting on Feb. 25. The commissioners accepted 40 of the proposed changes related to wildlife management, inland fisheries and game lands for the 2021-22 seasons. The effective date for these regulations is Aug. 1.

During the open comment period, the commission received input from constituents regarding the proposed changes, including more than 1,500 comments about Sunday hunting on game lands. Commissioners carefully weighed all comments before voting on the rules.

Highlights of the rules adopted by commissioners include: