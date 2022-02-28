Agency adopts proposed rules

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission voted at its business meeting Feb. 25 to adopt all proposed rules related to wildlife management, fisheries, game lands and other regulated activities for the 2022-23 seasons, although a few were modified based on public comments prior to adoption.

The proposals adopted were presented at the virtual public hearing in January. During the public comment period, Dec. 1, 2021 – Jan. 31, the Wildlife Commission received input from constituents via email, an online comment portal, mail and at the virtual public hearing. Commissioners carefully reviewed each comment, no matter in what manner it was received, prior to taking their vote.

A notable rule that was amended based on public comment concerned exotic species, specifically the Tegu. The rule that ultimately passed restricts the import, transport, export, purchase, sale, transfer or release of Argentine Black and White Tegu (Salvator merianae or Tupinambis merianae) only. Anyone possessing an Argentine Black and White Tegu prior to the effective date of the rule can apply for a permit to retain, transport, transfer or export the animal(s) in their possession. Applications for the permit to possess grandfathered Argentine Black and White Tegus will be available when the rule becomes effective. All other tegu species are not restricted; however, the release of any exotic species into the wild remains illegal.