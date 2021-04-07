 Skip to main content
Agency aims to improve community engagement with new hire
Southmountain Children and Family Services

Agency aims to improve community engagement with new hire

  Updated
Beth Willard Patton updated headshot

Pictured is Beth Willard Patton.

 Photo submitted by Beth Patton Studios

Southmountain Children and Family Services is pleased to welcome Beth Willard Patton to its staff as a community engagement specialist.

In this role, Patton will oversee the organization’s community presence and will lead its outreach program to achieve strategic marketing, communications and public awareness goals. Beth joins the organization with more than 10 years of nonprofit experience.

Patton looks forward to serving Southmountain in a role that is new for the organization. Her enthusiasm for community outreach will include tasks such as growing the organization’s social media awareness and increasing the organization’s external communications.

“Southmountain Children and Family Services is an innovative organization whose impact can be felt across North Carolina,” said Patton. “I love connecting with people, and I can’t wait to develop new and exciting ways to tell the story about the important work being accomplished by this amazing team of child advocates!”

A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Patton holds concentrations in marketing and accounting.

“We are truly excited to have Beth as part of the Southmountain family,” said Chris Jernigan, executive director of Southmountain Children and Family Services. “She is well known for her tremendous talents in the areas of communications, public awareness and fund development. Beth is just what we have needed to bring awareness to the incredible services and programs Southmountain Children and Family Services has developed over the last two decades.”

Raised in rural Maryland, Patton lives in Morganton with her husband and two children. The oldest of five siblings, she is devoted to child welfare issues and looks forward to bringing her passion for this work to Southmountain Children and Family Services.

