Agency aims to improve community engagement with new hire

Southmountain Children and Family Services is pleased to welcome Beth Willard Patton to its staff as a community engagement specialist.

In this role, Patton will oversee the organization’s community presence and will lead its outreach program to achieve strategic marketing, communications and public awareness goals. Beth joins the organization with more than 10 years of nonprofit experience.

Patton looks forward to serving Southmountain in a role that is new for the organization. Her enthusiasm for community outreach will include tasks such as growing the organization’s social media awareness and increasing the organization’s external communications.

“Southmountain Children and Family Services is an innovative organization whose impact can be felt across North Carolina,” said Patton. “I love connecting with people, and I can’t wait to develop new and exciting ways to tell the story about the important work being accomplished by this amazing team of child advocates!”

A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Patton holds concentrations in marketing and accounting.