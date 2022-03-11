Agency aims to raise awareness, stimulate conversation on teen drug abuse

James said Secrets Revealed is loosely based on a national program called Hidden in Plain Sight. However, she said BSAN has adapted the idea to reflect the things they are currently seeing in Burke County and Western North Carolina.

“It’s very difficult to take a program that was developed, for example, on the west coast and utilize it here when things just don’t match,” James said. “So, one of the things that we do with the Burke Substance Abuse Network is that we look at all of the data and the trends as far as overdoses and usage, and we go to the schools so we can find out what the kids are talking about and what they’re using and the things that we’re seeing.”

She said BSAN has already conducted the Secrets Revealed training for a group of Burke County Public Schools counselors as well as social workers at the Department of Social Services. In addition to local training, she also said that the program is being used far beyond Burke County.

“It’s a really powerful tool and we’ve taken it all across the state,” she said.