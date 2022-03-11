Agency aims to raise awareness, stimulate conversation on teen drug abuse

A local nonprofit agency has developed a new program to combat drug abuse and spur conversation between teens and parents.
“Secrets Revealed: A Search for the Hidden Stash” is a walk-through simulation developed by the Burke County Substance Abuse Network to give parents, teachers and other community members a glimpse into the lives of teenagers and help them recognize warning signs of drug abuse.
According to BSAN Executive Director Kimberly James, the program simulates a teenage boy’s bedroom. The bedroom contains more than 60 suspicious items or hidden signs of drug abuse and participants are given time to go through the bedroom and search for the telltale clues.
After the bedroom simulation, participants go to the “pot pantry” where they learn how to spot edibles and discuss the dangers involved in their use. Finally, participants end up at The Revelation Station where a BSAN staff member goes through each item hidden in the bedroom simulation and explains what it is and what it can be used for.
James said raising awareness about drug abuse among parents and teachers is more important than ever because the extremely dangerous nature of many drugs that are readily available today.
“Marijuana is so much stronger than it used to be,” she said. “Twenty to 25 years ago, when someone would experiment with weed, they’d get a little goofy … you can actually overdose on the marijuana that we’re seeing on the street today.”
In addition to stronger forms of marijuana, James said fentanyl is a pervasive danger for even a first-time drug user.
“It’s very easy to lace anything with fentanyl,” she said. “Imagine grains of salt, three grains of salt would be enough to kill you. Now, if I mixed that in a gummy or dissolve it into something, you would have no idea it was in there.”
James said fentanyl is often added to edibles to give the user an increased high.
“People don’t want to kill their customers, but they want to give them the best high possible,” she said. “Getting close to death is going to give you the best high, but the sad part is that getting that close is going to kill a lot of people.”
James insisted that someone doesn’t have to intentionally take fentanyl for it to be a danger to them.
“You don’t know what’s in anything,” she said. “It’s Russian roulette every time.”
According to James, fentanyl is also so potent a person can overdose just by touching it. She pointed to cases in Western North Carolina where first responders have accidentally overdosed at the scene of car accidents.
“You can have a car accident and there’s fentanyl in the car,” she said. “When the first responder or police officer opens the door, if a breeze comes through that car and waifs the fentanyl that’s in the air into an officer’s face, that officer could go into immediate overdose. That’s terrifying.”
She added that the problem is exacerbated by how easy it is for young people to hide a drug habit from parents and teachers.
“One of the things with the Secrets Revealed program, everything that is in that room was ordered openly on the internet, most of it from Amazon to prove the point that you don’t have to be of a certain age, you don’t have a special requirement, have to show your ID or anything,” she said.
According to James, in addition to helping parents know what to look for, the program will also equip them to begin opening the lines of communication.
“One of the things we talk about a lot is that we just need to have conversations,” she said. “Whether that is a community conversation or parents having conversations with their kids, that’s a key part of it.”
James said she has heard from many parents who would like to talk more openly with their kids about drugs, but are unsure of how to initiate these kinds of conversations. She said this is the main reason BSAN has developed Secrets Revealed. She hopes it will become a tool to help parents take that next step.
“It’s been quite eye-opening and revealing and the questions we get are amazingly dynamic,” she said. “For us, this starts a community conversation, but it also teaches adults how to have those conversations as well.”
James said Secrets Revealed is loosely based on a national program called Hidden in Plain Sight. However, she said BSAN has adapted the idea to reflect the things they are currently seeing in Burke County and Western North Carolina.
“It’s very difficult to take a program that was developed, for example, on the west coast and utilize it here when things just don’t match,” James said. “So, one of the things that we do with the Burke Substance Abuse Network is that we look at all of the data and the trends as far as overdoses and usage, and we go to the schools so we can find out what the kids are talking about and what they’re using and the things that we’re seeing.”
She said BSAN has already conducted the Secrets Revealed training for a group of Burke County Public Schools counselors as well as social workers at the Department of Social Services. In addition to local training, she also said that the program is being used far beyond Burke County.
“It’s a really powerful tool and we’ve taken it all across the state,” she said.
BSAN plans to host a community Secrets Revealed training in May that will be available to anyone in the community. She said the hope is that they will be able to host it as a central location and local residents would be able to book tours to go through the simulation.
More information will be released as it becomes available through the BSAN website at joinbsan.com or on the group’s Facebook page @BurkeSubstanceAbuseNetwork, she said. The training is available only to those 21 year of age or older.
