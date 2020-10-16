Agency announces first flu-related death of the season

RALEIGH — Officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Public Health has announced the first reported flu-related death of the 2020-21 flu season, which occurred the first week of October and involved an adult more than 65 years of age in the central part of the state.

NCDHHS staff and leadership extend their sympathies to the family and loved ones of this individual during this difficult time. To protect the privacy of the family, the person's hometown, county, age and gender will not be released.

“This is a sad reminder that flu can be a serious illness and can lead to complications and even death in some cases,” said State Epidemiologist Zack Moore, M.D., MPH. “With flu season starting during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for people to get a flu vaccine this year.”

During the 2019-20 flu season, 186 flu deaths were reported in North Carolina, down from 208 deaths during the 2018-19 flu season. Of those 186 deaths, 105 were people age 65 and older and five were under the age of 18.