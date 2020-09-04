Agency announces internal giving campaign

VALDESE – In June, Burke Hospice and Palliative Care staff, volunteers and board of directors participated in the Heart of Hospice Campaign, a giving opportunity for the organization’s internal constituents. Named for its generous employees and volunteers, the Heart of Hospice Campaign will be held annually.
Those who donated funds to the campaign had a variety of options from which to choose:
» The Patient Support Fund, used to assist patients in need with items such as food, utilities, clothing, personal hygiene items, new patient programs, etc.
» The Employee Emergency Fund, used to pay for things like utilities, housing, medical assistance or unexpected costs for employees who have an emergent need
» The Building Burke Hospice Unrestricted Fund, intended for the general operation and financial security of the organization in unexpected emergencies and other unexpected needs.
The Burke County United Way and Burke United Christian Ministries also were listed as options for donors to give to.
More than 75 percent of the employees participated in the campaign, and donations are still coming in from volunteers and the board of directors. Currently, more than $15,000 has been donated and/or pledged.
“I've always known how special those associated with Burke Hospice and Palliative Care are, but their generosity and giving back to the organization through the Heart of Hospice campaign far exceeded my expectations,” said Myschell Pearson, executive director of Burke Hospice. “With more than 75 percent of our employees, countless volunteers and many of our board of directors donating generously, we will be able to bring new services to those we care for and build upon our legacy of excellent patient care. I am so honored to be part of such a philanthropic group!”
Keisha Ekard, an admissions coordinator with Burke Hospice, said she gave to the campaign because she cares about the organization’s patients and its mission.
“I chose to give because my heart belongs to Hospice,” Ekard said. “Hospice means so much to me. I am passionate about my job at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care. If we can help patients or families at a difficult time in their life, then I feel like we have succeeded in our job.”
For more information about the Heart of Hospice Campaign or ways you can give to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, contact Kerri McFalls at 828-897-1601.
