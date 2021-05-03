Agency approves 2021-22 migratory game bird seasons

RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission approved season dates, bag limits and applicable regulations for the 2021-22 waterfowl, webless migratory game bird (including doves) and extended falconry seasons at a recent meeting.

Selected seasons also will be published in the 2021-22 Inland Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Regulations Digest, scheduled for publication Aug. 1.

While many seasons remain unchanged, notable changes include:

Duck season dates are now established within two hunting zones, coastal and inland. Interstate 95 forms the boundary between the zones. Up to three season segments are allowed within each zone. The number of season segments, up to the allowable, and season dates within zones can annually change. Federal frameworks require the zones to remain in place through the 2025-26 season. Daily bag limits will be the same in both zones.

Various webless, waterfowl and extended falconry seasons have been adjusted to better align with the dates within the duck hunting zones.

Based on the status of the eastern population of tundra swans, the number of available swan hunting permits allocated to North Carolina will remain at 4,895.