Agency awarded opioid response grant

» Medication Assisted Treatment, the gold standard in treatment for opioid use disorders, in addition to services for individuals with a stimulant use disorder ($24,750,000)

» Support for the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians in efforts to address opioid use disorder in their community ($1,937,033)

» Additional implementation funds for MAT in Department of Public Safety detention and reentry facilities ($1,711,531)

» Prevention and recovery services ($4,894,631)

"This funding will provide life-saving treatment, recovery and prevention services for a portion of the estimated 114,000 North Carolinians that are uninsured and living with a substance use disorder – a number we know is growing in the midst of this pandemic," said DHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. "While this federal funding will save lives, it will not come anywhere close to meeting the need and leaves our best tool on the table - expanding Medicaid."