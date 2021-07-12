Agency awards scholarships to teen volunteers

HICKORY — Carolina Caring, a regional serious illness healthcare provider, is pleased to announce that Brogan Heavner and Ainsley Richardson have been selected as winners of its 2021 VolunTeen Scholarships.

These $500 awards recognize young adults who generously give their time and talents to support Carolina Caring’s patients and families. The scholarships are made possible by generous donors.

Heavner has volunteered with Carolina Caring for more than a year assisting with administrative projects and as a greeter at the Catawba Valley Hospice House. As a recent graduate of West Lincoln High School in Lincolnton, she was involved in a variety of activities, from women’s varsity tennis team to honors chemistry.

“I love helping people,” Heaver said. “Putting a smile on their face is so rewarding.”

She plans to attend Mars Hill University to study criminal justice or political science, and aspires to become an attorney to help make a positive difference in the world.