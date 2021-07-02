Agency building memorial for past president

Carolina Caring staff came together to celebrate the life of Dave Clarke, past president and CEO of Carolina Caring, formerly Catawba Regional Hospice, with a special birthday celebration recently to commemorate his many contributions to the organization.

Employees recalled how his leadership style built strong, resilient teams and an organizational culture that provided exceptional care.

“His spirit lives on today in Carolina Caring’s employees, who consistently give more than expected,” said Michelle Shuler, communications manager for the agency.

At the event, officials with Carolina Caring announced it will build a memorial in Clarke’s honor to recognize his many contributions. The memorial will be located on a hill on Carolina Caring’s Newton campus and will commemorate Clarke’s vision and inspire the company’s work and mission for many years to come.

Clarke devoted a large part of his career to raising the profile of hospice and palliative care, knowing that the benefits of these services are often underutilized by many who need them. By distinguishing himself as a forward-thinking executive, he successfully integrated hospice education into the local health care landscape while growing Catawba Regional Hospice exponentially during his tenure.