Agency celebrates its volunteers, plans two animal adoption events

Last week, the volunteers of Burke County Animal Services were celebrated during National Volunteers Week.

Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of animal services, discussed why volunteers are necessary for this organization and how they appreciate them.

“So volunteer week, we do appreciate all of our volunteers, even if they have only volunteered once or twice they have been helpful and impactful in some way,” said Settlemyre. “So we do celebrate them. This is a very hard profession, volunteer or working wise and you can face a little burnout, but when you can see the impact you’re making. I mean our volunteers, we could not do it without our volunteers, and you know in just four months alone we have saved over 463 lives, which has been absolutely incredible.

“If it wasn’t for these volunteers ... even people that just come in to help us clean so we can focus on creating outlets for these animals, that takes a load off of us. So we celebrate them in every way possible because we absolutely cannot do this alone.”

BCAS relies on volunteers to keep the shelter up and running. Volunteers play a vital role in this organization and there are many different responsibilities offered for volunteers who are willing to help.