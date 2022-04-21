Agency celebrates National Volunteer Week

Volunteer contributions to the N.C. Cooperative Extension are tremendous. In addition to the 22,000-plus advisory leaders across the state, there are an additional 56,000 volunteers who contributed 871,804 hours, valued at $17.1 million

These volunteers serve in such roles as 4-H leaders, Master Gardeners and Extension and Community Association members. The Cooperative Extension relies on volunteers to assist with programming, marketing, advocacy and resource development, as they help to expand Cooperative Extension’s educational programs to more residents across the state.

We would like to especially thank the many volunteers for contributing to the success of Burke County Cooperative Extension. The differences we are able to make in the lives of residents across Burke County are not possible without the assistance of volunteer leaders. So I want to take this opportunity to recognize those volunteer contributions, to thank all of our volunteers for all of your efforts and to let you know that you are very much appreciated.

If you are not a volunteer for Cooperative Extension, please find one and thank him or her for helping to fulfill Cooperative Extension’s Mission to partner with communities to deliver education and technology that enrich the lives, land, and economy of Burke County residents.

Please join me in expressing thanks to all of Extension’s volunteers.

Spring Williams-Byrd is the county Extension director for Burke County. Contact her at 828-764-9480 or spring_williams@ncsu.edu. The N.C. Cooperative Extension — Burke County Center is at 130 Ammons Drive, Suite 2, Morganton. For information, visit burke.ces.ncsu.edu.