Agency celebrates opening of new facilities

“Cases are more difficult to prosecute when there is not a timely interview of the victim,” said Maj. Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety. “The Burke County Children’s Advocacy Center is a crucial resource for law enforcement, as well as children that have experienced abuse and families that are in crisis.”

Lander is featured in a promotional video for Southmountain and has been involved with the organization for a number of years.

Sasha’s Place, the Carteret County Children’s Advocacy Center, was named in honor of Sasha Joseph Neulinger, who attended the ribbon-cutting Oct. 30 in Morehead City. He is a survivor of child abuse and a film producer who has created several videos for Southmountain Children and Family Services and two Emmy-nominated documentaries.

The Craven and Pamlico Counties Children’s Advocacy Center, Nancy’s House, was named in honor of Nancy Lamb, who recently retired as the Nash County District Attorney. The dedication and ribbon cutting was in New Bern on Oct. 7. A fierce advocate for children, Lamb's career spanned more than three decades and included the infamous Little Rascals Day Care case of the early 1990s.