Agency celebrates opening of new facilities

Morganton-based Southmountain Children and Family Services recently celebrated the opening of two new children’s advocacy centers, Carteret County Children’s Advocacy Center (Sasha’s Place) in Morehead City and Craven and Pamlico Counties Children’s Advocacy Center (Nancy’s House) in New Bern.
Southmountain opened the Burke County Children’s Advocacy Center (Gingerbread House) in 1998 and now operates 10 children’s advocacy centers (CAC) in 16 counties across the state.
When children and families face the pain and trauma of child abuse, a child advocacy center provides consolidated care and a source of comfort, information and a solution. Advocacy centers bring law enforcement, social services, medical care and therapy together under one roof, sparing children the continued trauma of sharing their stories multiple times.
“The multidisciplinary approach provided by a CAC in child abuse cases brings everyone to the child, instead of the child going to everyone,” said Chris Jernigan, executive director of SCFS.
Sparing abused children the trauma of telling their story multiple times to multiple people speeds up treatment, allowing healing to begin much sooner.
“Time is of the essence when documenting and treating child abuse cases,” Jernigan said.
In counties where a CAC is unavailable, it could be weeks or months before a child’s abuse is documented, leading to more trauma and a more challenging prosecution of the offender.
“Cases are more difficult to prosecute when there is not a timely interview of the victim,” said Maj. Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety. “The Burke County Children’s Advocacy Center is a crucial resource for law enforcement, as well as children that have experienced abuse and families that are in crisis.”
Lander is featured in a promotional video for Southmountain and has been involved with the organization for a number of years.
Sasha’s Place, the Carteret County Children’s Advocacy Center, was named in honor of Sasha Joseph Neulinger, who attended the ribbon-cutting Oct. 30 in Morehead City. He is a survivor of child abuse and a film producer who has created several videos for Southmountain Children and Family Services and two Emmy-nominated documentaries.
The Craven and Pamlico Counties Children’s Advocacy Center, Nancy’s House, was named in honor of Nancy Lamb, who recently retired as the Nash County District Attorney. The dedication and ribbon cutting was in New Bern on Oct. 7. A fierce advocate for children, Lamb's career spanned more than three decades and included the infamous Little Rascals Day Care case of the early 1990s.
Southmountain serves thousands of children and families in North Carolina every year. As many as 80 children find solace in the foster community, and 3,000 more are served across North Carolina at the CACs.
Southmountain Children and Family Services is a 501(c)3 and relies heavily on charitable gifts from the communities they serve. The most important fundraiser of the year helps fund Christmas gifts for children at the foster community and is underway . Donations can be made securely at southmountain.org/donate or by mail to P.O. Box 3387, Morganton, NC, 28680.
“Help make a kid’s Christmas morning magical,” said Beth Willard-Patton, community engagement specialist with SCFS. “Giving Tuesday is coming up on Nov. 30. This fundraiser is promoted via Facebook (facebook.com/somocfs) and features raffle prizes and two matching hours when donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar. Finally, proceeds from the Inaugural Snow Ball on Dec. 4 at CoMMA will benefit the organization. Tickets are on sale now.”