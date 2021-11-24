Agency collecting food items for children in need

The North Carolina Guardian ad Litem program will kick off its fifth annual Peanut Butter and Jelly Campaign on the National Day of Giving, Nov. 30.

The campaign will run from Nov. 30 to Martin Luther King Jr’s National Day of Service on Jan. 17.

The agency, which recruits and trains volunteers to advocate for neglected and abused children navigating the local courts, is asking for people to donate plastic jars of peanut butter and/or jelly that it will donate to local backpack programs and food banks.

Melinda Norman and Amy Kincaid, program supervisors for the Burke County GAL office, will accept donations of peanut butter and jelly from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 at Food Matters Market in Morganton and answer questions about the GAL program and the need for more volunteers.

Organizations or business that would like to take up a collection or become a collection site, should contact 828-433-3311. Collection boxes will remain at Food Matters. People also may drop off jars at the Burke County Government building lobby on Avery Avenue in downtown Morganton.

The North Carolina Guardian ad litem program equips community volunteers to serve abused and neglected children by advocating for their best interest in court across the state. The agency needs more volunteers to “Be A Voice” for a child. To learn more about the program, visit volunteerforgal.org or follow the “North Carolina Guardian ad litem — Burke, Caldwell and Catawba Counties” Facebook page.