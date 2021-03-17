Agency collects record amount of roadside litter

RALEIGH – As part of its litter removal efforts, the North Carolina Department of Transportation crews, contractors and volunteers have now collected more than 2 million pounds of litter from roadsides this year.

“NCDOT and our partners have been working tirelessly over the past three months to remove litter from roadsides,” said North Carolina Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “But there’s a lot more work to do, and we could certainly use help from citizens who can do their part by disposing of trash properly or volunteering during our upcoming Spring Litter Sweep.”

NCDOT reports that the agency and its partners have removed 2.15 million pounds of litter since Jan. 1. That figure includes the 976 thousand pounds of litter removed from roadsides since March 1.

North Carolinians who wish to help keep roads clean can volunteer for the upcoming Spring Litter Sweep from April 10-24.