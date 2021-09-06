Agency hires new executive director

HICKORY — Hiring an executive director impacts the effectiveness of operations and the direction of services provided for years to come. In June of this year, the governing board of the Western Piedmont Regional Transit Authority, doing business as Greenway Public Transportation, embarked on an extensive hiring process to select the best candidate to serve as its next executive director.
Greenway Public Transportation is pleased to announce that Kimberly Angel will serve as the next executive director. The board of directors voted to appoint Angel at their meeting on Sept. 2, and she is slated to begin work in late September.
Angel was selected from a pool of applicants from across the country, as far away as Nevada and Colorado. In the end, the board chose Angel due to a combination of her education, experience and personal characteristics.
Angel is currently director of transit services for Macon County, where she has served for the past 23 years managing the county’s transit system, including 22 employees. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Western Carolina University.
“We considered a number of candidates, but Ms. Angel stood out with her education, years of experience as a transit director and her passion for public transit, said Rick French, board chair and Alexander County manager. “She is highly regarded by her peers as she currently serves as the president of the North Carolina Public Transportation Association. We believe she will serve our organization and region well.”
Local governments in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties created Greenway Public Transportation as the state’s first urban and rural regional transportation authority in 2008. Greenway provides more than 250,000 boardings each year.
“I am excited to be given the opportunity to join Greenway Transit,” Angel said. “I look forward to working with the great team of professionals in providing valuable transportation services to the residents of all four counties.”
The Western Piedmont Council of Governments assisted Greenway Public Transportation with the search process. The WPCOG is a regional planning, service and economic development agency owned by and serving 28 local governments in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba Counties.
For more information about Greenway Public Transportation, visit mygreenway.org/about-us.