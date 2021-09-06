Agency hires new executive director

HICKORY — Hiring an executive director impacts the effectiveness of operations and the direction of services provided for years to come. In June of this year, the governing board of the Western Piedmont Regional Transit Authority, doing business as Greenway Public Transportation, embarked on an extensive hiring process to select the best candidate to serve as its next executive director.

Greenway Public Transportation is pleased to announce that Kimberly Angel will serve as the next executive director. The board of directors voted to appoint Angel at their meeting on Sept. 2, and she is slated to begin work in late September.

Angel was selected from a pool of applicants from across the country, as far away as Nevada and Colorado. In the end, the board chose Angel due to a combination of her education, experience and personal characteristics.

Angel is currently director of transit services for Macon County, where she has served for the past 23 years managing the county’s transit system, including 22 employees. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Western Carolina University.