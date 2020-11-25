Agency holds annual meeting, presents awards

The Burke County Chamber of Commerce took time to reflect on the past year and its history during its 75th Anniversary Annual Meeting.
The meeting was held online to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Although it was not the typical way to celebrate the business community, Chamber staff wanted to recognize some of the people who make a difference throughout Burke County.
Tonia Stephenson, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, interviewed local business representatives so meeting attendees could find out more about their companies. Those interviewed included Connie Cummins, human resources director for Kellex Seating and Manufacturing and chair of the board of directors for 2020-21; Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge and immediate past chair of the board; and John Branstrom, owner of John T. Branstrom, CLU, ChFC Investments, who also served as the president (now chair’s position) for the Chamber of Commerce in 1980. It was a great time of reflection and celebration.
The slate of officers was presented for 2021 and includes:
- Connie Cummins, chair
- Dalton Walters, chair-elect
- Sherry Whisnant, treasurer
- Louis Vinay, vice-chair, Strategic Planning
- Alan Wood, vice-chair, Governmental Affairs
- Nina Linens, vice-chair, Membership
- Kathy Bailey, chair of the board
- The board of directors for 2021 are the following:
- Kathy Bailey, Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge
- Kevin Baxter, North Carolina School of Science and Math
- Susan Berley, Western Piedmont Community College
- Danette Brackett, Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge
- Connie Cummins, Kellex Seating Manufacturing
- Kevin Farris, Farris Insurance Agency
- Debbie Goare, JD’s Smokehouse
- Elias Gomez, Marves Industries
- Victoria King, Case Farms
- Nina Linens, The News Herald
- Johann Louchez, BB&T, now Truist
- Nicole Neubauer, Hampton Inn
- Brandon Owens, Kirksey Funeral Home and Cremation Services
- Ed Phillips, Burke County Tourism Authority
- Bryan Searcy, CBS Sports
- Cheryl Shuffler, Burke County Public Schools
- Louis Vinay, City of Morganton
- Dalton Walters, Mimosa Insurance Agency
- Michael Watts, Real Living Carolina Property-Watts
- Sherry Whisnant, Buck’s Pizza
- Alan Wood, Burke Development Inc.
The investors of the event were the following:
Presenting Investor
- Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge
Gold Investors
- BB&T
- Nationwide Bowers/Messenheimer/Mears Agency
- Western Piedmont Community College
Stephenson discussed the past year and looked toward 2021. She gave a big thank you to the staff at the Chamber: McKenzie Peeler, Hollie Phillips and Regina Tipton.
“During a very challenging time, this team was creative on how best to serve the business community and has done a great job during a very difficult time,” Stephenson said.
When the awards were handed out, videos were presented that had been filmed within 24 hours of the event. The staff, as well as investor company representatives, went out to congratulate the following award recipients.
The Chamber staff was excited to recognize Janet Hannah, a business relations representative with WorkSource West/Vocational Rehabilitation as the Ambassador of the Year.
“Janet is an outstanding and very dependable Ambassador,” Stephenson said. “The Chamber is blessed to have her dedication and support for the activities and events.”
Jeremy Krech, with BB&T (now Truist), along with the Chamber staff, presented the Burke County Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year award to brothers Kevin, Rick and Tim Farris of Farris Insurance Agency for all they do throughout the greater Burke County community.
“Our region is very grateful for the Farris family and all they do throughout our region,” Stephenson said.
The Burke County Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year award was presented to Chris Rice, owner of Kellex Seating Manufacturing, by Danette Brackett, with Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge and the Chamber staff.
“Chris has served throughout Burke County and beyond in a quiet manner to make a huge difference for all the citizens of the community,” Stephenson said. “He is a great asset to the Burke County community.”
