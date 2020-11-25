Agency holds annual meeting, presents awards

The meeting was held online to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Although it was not the typical way to celebrate the business community, Chamber staff wanted to recognize some of the people who make a difference throughout Burke County.

Tonia Stephenson, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, interviewed local business representatives so meeting attendees could find out more about their companies. Those interviewed included Connie Cummins, human resources director for Kellex Seating and Manufacturing and chair of the board of directors for 2020-21; Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge and immediate past chair of the board; and John Branstrom, owner of John T. Branstrom, CLU, ChFC Investments, who also served as the president (now chair’s position) for the Chamber of Commerce in 1980. It was a great time of reflection and celebration.