Agency holds annual plant sale

The North Carolina Cooperative Extension – Burke County Center’s annual Small Fruit Sale is now in progress.
Each year during January and February, the center offers a selection of small fruit plants that grow well in Burke County. Orders are taken, and the plants are delivered in March for pickup.
This year’s selections include some great choices for the home gardener who wants to include some fruits in the garden, including three blueberry varieties, Titan, Premier and Powderblue. These are all rabbiteye types and grow and produce very well in Burke County.
Next, we have two thorn-less blackberries, Von and Navajo. Both are erect plants, which means they don’t require trellising, and Von is an North Carolina State University release, which has been developed especially for North Carolina growing conditions.
Double Gold is our raspberry offering and has the added plus of providing two harvests per year.
Again this growing season, we have elderberries for sale. These plants require pollination and are being sold as a bundled pair to ensure that proper pollination is provided. We also have Jersey Giant asparagus crowns available, as well as Earliglow and Jewel strawberries. These are June bearing strawberries in bundles of 25 bare root plants. If grapes and muscadines are appealing to you, check out our offerings of the very sweet Ison muscadine and also Tara. We have a seedless Concord grape, along with the white seedless Thompson grape.
Brown Turkey and Celeste figs as well as Pink Lady, Honeycrisp, Granny Smith and Arkansas Black apple trees finish out our small fruit assortment.
Call our office at 828-764-9480 to place orders or go to our website at burke.ces.ncsu.edu to print an order form. This year all orders must be pre-paid by cash or check and curbside pickup will be on March 24 and 25.
Donna Teasley is an Extension agent specializing in consumer horticulture for Burke County. Contact her at 828-764-9480 or donna_teasley@ncsu.edu. The North Carolina Cooperative Extension – Burke County Center is located at 130 Ammons Drive, Suite 2, in Morganton. For more information, contact burke.ces.ncsu.edu.