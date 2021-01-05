Agency holds annual plant sale

The North Carolina Cooperative Extension – Burke County Center’s annual Small Fruit Sale is now in progress.

Each year during January and February, the center offers a selection of small fruit plants that grow well in Burke County. Orders are taken, and the plants are delivered in March for pickup.

This year’s selections include some great choices for the home gardener who wants to include some fruits in the garden, including three blueberry varieties, Titan, Premier and Powderblue. These are all rabbiteye types and grow and produce very well in Burke County.

Next, we have two thorn-less blackberries, Von and Navajo. Both are erect plants, which means they don’t require trellising, and Von is an North Carolina State University release, which has been developed especially for North Carolina growing conditions.

Double Gold is our raspberry offering and has the added plus of providing two harvests per year.