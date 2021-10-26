Agency holds virtual giving day to support nonprofits

The Burke County United Way will hold its second annual virtual giving day, “1BurkeGives,” Tuesday, Nov. 30.
The 24-hour online fundraising event will provide Burke County nonprofits with the opportunity to raise funds, reach new potential donors, boost their visibility exponentially and offer a central location for residents of Burke County to give back.
In 2020, BCUW recognized that fundraising efforts for all nonprofits in Burke County had been a major challenge. There was an increase in need, but a decrease in donations with fundraising events having been canceled or changed significantly because of coronavirus pandemic.
The agency responded to this need by purchasing an online donation platform (1BurkeGives at 1burkegives.org), which becomes active for one single day of giving, and providing the platform to nonprofits to solicit their own donations on that day. “Giving Days” are 24-hour online fundraising challenges that aim to rally communities around a particular region, cause, event or university.
Last year’s event raised $43,132 contributed by 284 donors in 24 hours, for the 31 participating Burke County nonprofits. Once the 24-hour event was over, the 1BurkeGives online platform continued to accept “After Hours” donations through the end of the week, pulling in a total of $50,756.50 donations.
This opportunity is open to all 501(c)(3) nonprofits in Burke County. The platform will include peer-to-peer fundraising, donor tracking, prize opportunities for participating organizations and much more for free. The funds participating nonprofits raise on the platform will directly benefit their organizations.
Founded in 2012, “Giving Tuesday” is held on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. This year, #GivingTuesday falls on Nov. 30. While some organizations around Burke County have held independent Giving Tuesdays (or Giving Days) on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, BCUW aims to create a collaborative event where community organizations and members can come together virtually and make a bigger impact in Burke County.
Nonprofit organizations interested in participating in 1BurkeGives can register now at burke1gives.org. The deadline for registration is Tuesday, Nov. 9. Nonprofits returning to participate again can easily claim their account from last year and have access to previous saved content. For assistance, contact Abigail Taylor at Burke County United Way at 828-433-0681 or abigail.taylor@bcuw.org.