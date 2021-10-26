Agency holds virtual giving day to support nonprofits

The Burke County United Way will hold its second annual virtual giving day, “1BurkeGives,” Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The 24-hour online fundraising event will provide Burke County nonprofits with the opportunity to raise funds, reach new potential donors, boost their visibility exponentially and offer a central location for residents of Burke County to give back.

In 2020, BCUW recognized that fundraising efforts for all nonprofits in Burke County had been a major challenge. There was an increase in need, but a decrease in donations with fundraising events having been canceled or changed significantly because of coronavirus pandemic.

The agency responded to this need by purchasing an online donation platform (1BurkeGives at 1burkegives.org), which becomes active for one single day of giving, and providing the platform to nonprofits to solicit their own donations on that day. “Giving Days” are 24-hour online fundraising challenges that aim to rally communities around a particular region, cause, event or university.