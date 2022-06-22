Agency honored for recognizing veterans

NEWTON - Carolina Caring for Veterans has been recognized as a partner by the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration Commemorative Partner Program.

The program allows federal, state and local communities to show their gratitude toward Vietnam veterans by partnering with local organizations to plan events or activities that honor those who served and recognize their service, valor and sacrifice.

As a proud partner, the Carolina Caring for Veterans program will conduct commemorative events to thank and honor local veterans, including those who were prisoners of war or listed as missing in action during the Vietnam War.

“We hope these events will provide an opportunity for people in our community to come together with those impacted by military service so they can share stories about their experiences, while also learning more information about how to best support our veterans,” said Cindy Stamey, Carolina Caring’s director of community and veteran relations.

Carolina Caring for Veterans is proud to be a Level IV partner of the We Honor Veterans program, an awareness initiative spearheaded by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the US Department of Veterans Affairs. For more information, contact Stamey at cstamey@carolinacaring.org or by calling 828-466-0466.