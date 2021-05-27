Agency implements plan to improve cardiac cases

“We are honored to work alongside the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation and American Heart Association to support patients with advanced heart failure,” said Dave Cook, president and CEO of Carolina Caring. “With the prevalence of heart disease in our community, our supportive care is needed now more than ever. We’re here to help make sure patients with advancing heart disease receive the specialized health care services they need.”

The Advanced Cardiac Care Program also will be available to local cardiac care specialists and primary care providers as they treat patients with CHF and help to improve their quality of life.

“Because of the complexity of managing heart failure, we welcome new resources like this in our community,” said Sara Paul, DNP-FNP at Catawba Valley Cardiology. “By encouraging patients to access these resources, we can help to empower them to better manage or prevent breathing difficulties, fatigue and other worsening symptoms often brought on by congestive heart failure.”

Cardiac patients are invited to download a free “Patient and Caregiver Handbook,” which provides valuable education and resources to manage heart failure successfully, at carolinacaring.org/cardiaccare. For more information on the program, contact 828-466-0466.