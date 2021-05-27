Agency implements plan to improve cardiac cases

Carolina Caring has expanded its services for patients with advanced heart disease through a new collaboration with the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation and the American Heart Association.
The Advanced Cardiac Care Program, which will be available starting June 1, is the first specialized program to be established nationally to address the underutilization of hospice and palliative medicine services for those suffering from advanced heart failure. Carolina Caring and other industry leaders shared their expertise in cardiac care with NPHI, which then worked with AHA to pull the best of these programs together to create a more robust model of care.
The latest research suggests the need for a consistent and proactive approach to advanced cardiac care is profound. Each year in the United States, one person dies every 37 seconds from cardiovascular disease. Despite frequent visits to the doctor’s office, emergency room and hospital, many living with end-stage heart disease do not seek support from a serious illness provider like Carolina Caring. The Advanced Cardiac Care Program aims to increase patient and caregiver awareness of access to these services, which can help patients lead healthier lives and avoid repeated hospitalizations and emergency room visits.
Services provided in the Advanced Cardiac Care Program include:
- An individualized plan of care developed and coordinated with the patient’s personal physician
- Regularly scheduled visits to the patient’s home by specially-trained nurses
- Information provided to the patient and their caregivers to manage symptoms and ensure optimal comfort
- Medications and other techniques designed to control symptoms at home
“We are honored to work alongside the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation and American Heart Association to support patients with advanced heart failure,” said Dave Cook, president and CEO of Carolina Caring. “With the prevalence of heart disease in our community, our supportive care is needed now more than ever. We’re here to help make sure patients with advancing heart disease receive the specialized health care services they need.”
The Advanced Cardiac Care Program also will be available to local cardiac care specialists and primary care providers as they treat patients with CHF and help to improve their quality of life.
“Because of the complexity of managing heart failure, we welcome new resources like this in our community,” said Sara Paul, DNP-FNP at Catawba Valley Cardiology. “By encouraging patients to access these resources, we can help to empower them to better manage or prevent breathing difficulties, fatigue and other worsening symptoms often brought on by congestive heart failure.”
Cardiac patients are invited to download a free “Patient and Caregiver Handbook,” which provides valuable education and resources to manage heart failure successfully, at carolinacaring.org/cardiaccare. For more information on the program, contact 828-466-0466.