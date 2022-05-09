Agency in urgent need of O negative blood donations

PIEDMONT, S.C. — The Blood Connection has an urgent need for O negative blood donations specifically in its Upstate region, which includes Greenville, Spartanburg, Lexington, Easley, Greenwood, and Seneca in South Carolina, as well as Asheville and Hendersonville in western North Carolina. TBC is the exclusive blood provider for all hospitals in these regions.

O negative blood is the most transfused blood type for traumas and emergencies, so the demand never wavers. O negative blood donors are often referred to as the “universal donor,” since everyone, no matter their blood type, can receive O negative blood. TBC now finds itself with dangerously low inventory levels of O negative blood and blood products caused by continued low donor turnout and recent trauma cases at TBC hospital partners in South Carolina.

The only way for the O negative blood supply to be replenished is for the public to donate blood. Anyone who knows they have O negative blood is urged to donate blood with TBC immediately. If potential donors do not know their blood type, they can donate with TBC and blood type information will be shared.

TBC has spent the past year battling historically low blood donor turnout. After many pleas with the South Carolina and North Carolina community, TBC has seen some recovery from these low collection numbers, but not enough to comfortably sustain the local hospital blood supply. TBC aims to have a 5-7 day supply of O negative blood but has recently had a 2-3 day supply. In some instances, one trauma case alone can use up that supply. Only about 7% of the world’s population has O negative blood.

To find a donor center or mobile unit location to donate, go to thebloodconnection.org/donate, call 864-751-1154, or walk into any donor center or mobile unit. TBC has eight donor center locations in the Upstate and western North Carolina regions.