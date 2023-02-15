WASHINGTON, DC – The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to concerns that raw, ready-to-cook chicken entrée products sold under the name “Meal for One” may be missing labeling that includes the list of ingredients and cooking instructions.

This product contains soy and milk, known allergens, which may not be declared on the finished product label. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers with an allergy to soy and dairy are aware that these products should not be consumed and to ensure that consumers properly cook this product to an internal temperature of 165 degrees as measured by a food thermometer. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The specific products subject to the alert are 12-ounce plastic-wrapped metal containers labeled “Ready to Cook Meal for One Sun-Dried Tomato & Cheese-Stuffed Chicken with Lemon-Garlic Potatoes” with a use by date of Feb. 15. The products were produced Feb. 3 and bear establishment number “P-48176” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to Publix distribution locations in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that the product was inadvertently misbranded when a printer did not place the bottom label on the product packaging. As a result, the list of ingredients and the cooking instructions are missing.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and only consume chicken that has been cooked to a temperature of 165 F. The only way to confirm that chicken is cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures internal temperature.

For more information on the alert, contact John Miller, director of operations of Tampa Bay Fisheries, at 813-752-8883 ext. 202 or johnm@tbfish.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or live chat via the Ask USDA site from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday. Consumers also can browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://bit.ly/3zbubc2.