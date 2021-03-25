Agency issues new guidance on invasive species

Freezing them in a sealed plastic bag for 2 days.

Boiling them at a rapid boil for 5 minutes.

Afterwards, dispose of the moss balls in a sealed plastic bag in the trash. If boiling water was used, you can pour the water down the sink, but never down a storm drain that could enter local waterways.

To disinfect the moss ball packing, add 1/4 cup of bleach per gallon of water in a large bucket. Submerge the packaging for two hours then pour the water down the drain and dispose of the packing in a sealed plastic bag in the trash.

Disinfecting tanks and accessories should be done with a bleach solution or potassium chloride, and all carbon and other media should be disinfected like the moss ball packing and thrown away in a sealed plastic bag. Failure to fully disinfect the tank can cause the zebra mussels to overtake aquarium systems.