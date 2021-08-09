Agency issues temporary moratorium to halt residential evictions

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced Monday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new residential eviction moratorium that will offer protection from eviction for most renters in North Carolina, including Burke County.
The moratorium, which will remain in effect through Oct. 3, applies in U.S. counties experiencing substantial and high levels of community transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that triggers COVID-19. The CDC has found that evictions of tenants for failure to pay rent could be detrimental to public health measures designed to slow the spread of the virus.
“A surge in evictions could lead to the immediate and significant movement of large numbers of persons from lower density to higher density housing at a time in the United States when the highly transmissible Delta variant is driving COVID-19 cases at an unprecedented rate,” the order reads.
The CDC noted that it is especially concerned that displaced renters would either cross state lines or move in with friends or family members, making spread of the virus much more likely.
Most North Carolina renters should be eligible for protection from eviction under the order, with some important exceptions.
Renters throughout the rest of the state who currently meet eligibility criteria may present a declaration form to their landlord and receive protection from eviction. Renters can find additional resources online through NC 211 and the HUD Rental Housing Counseling and Eviction Prevention Program, which includes contact information for local housing counselors.
NCDPS continues to urge renters in need of financial assistance to take advantage of the North Carolina Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions Program. The HOPE fund continues to provide rent and utility assistance to low-income renters in 88 counties experiencing financial hardship due to the economic impacts of COVID-19. Since opening last fall, HOPE has awarded more than $328 million to North Carolina households, with $245 million already paid to landlords and utility companies statewide.
Information about the HOPE Program, including eligibility requirements, program benefits and an online application, is available at hope.nc.gov. Applicants who cannot access the website should call 888-927-5467 for help with the application process. The HOPE Call Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both English- and Spanish-speaking representatives are available to assist callers.
As of last week, the HOPE Program also is accepting landlord referrals of tenants who are struggling to pay rent due to the pandemic. Landlords can submit tenant names and contact information at hope.nc.gov or by contacting 888-927-5467. A program specialist will then follow up with the tenant to help start the application process.
In addition to the HOPE Program, 12 counties and five Native American tribes received direct federal funding to manage local emergency rental assistance programs.