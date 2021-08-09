Agency issues temporary moratorium to halt residential evictions

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced Monday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new residential eviction moratorium that will offer protection from eviction for most renters in North Carolina, including Burke County.

The moratorium, which will remain in effect through Oct. 3, applies in U.S. counties experiencing substantial and high levels of community transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that triggers COVID-19. The CDC has found that evictions of tenants for failure to pay rent could be detrimental to public health measures designed to slow the spread of the virus.

“A surge in evictions could lead to the immediate and significant movement of large numbers of persons from lower density to higher density housing at a time in the United States when the highly transmissible Delta variant is driving COVID-19 cases at an unprecedented rate,” the order reads.

The CDC noted that it is especially concerned that displaced renters would either cross state lines or move in with friends or family members, making spread of the virus much more likely.

Most North Carolina renters should be eligible for protection from eviction under the order, with some important exceptions.