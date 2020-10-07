Agency launches awareness campaign for child advocates

The District 25 Guardian ad Litem program is spreading the word about the dire need for volunteer court advocates for children in Burke County.

The program, administered by the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts, recruits and trains volunteers to serve as advocates for abused and neglected children navigating the court system. Volunteers become the “voice of the child” and make sure decisions are made in the child’s best interest.

The District 25 program is committed to providing a diverse group of volunteers to serve a diverse population and is illustrating that with a new Facebook campaign called, “I Am a Voice.” The campaign features photos of volunteers from many walks of life.

“This campaign was to honor and showcase the diversity of the District’s GALs (in) race, ethnicity, age, gender, professions, talents, interests, etc., and also (to) show others in the community that they too, with everything that makes them unique, can join us in our mission,” said Amy Kincaid, the District 25 program supervisor. “Featured in the pictures are a few of the Burke County voices for our children that walk among you. One day, ‘they’ can be ‘you.’”

She described how great the need is for volunteers.