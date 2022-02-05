Agency launches division focused on child, family well-being

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced the launch of the Division of Child and Family Well-Being to help achieve its vision of children who are healthy and thrive in safe, stable and nurturing families, schools and communities.

“The new division is another step forward in advancing whole child and family health and well-being,” said NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. “Investing in families and children’s healthy development builds more resilient families, better educational outcomes and in the long term (and) a stronger society.”

The new division brings together programs and staff currently operating across multiple department divisions that support the physical, behavioral and social needs of children under one roof.

“Our Child and Family Well-Being team will wake up every morning with one priority: making it easier for families and caregivers to access the tools they need to give every child the opportunity to thrive,” said Susan Gale Perry, chief deputy secretary for opportunity and well-being.

Programs moving under the new Division of Child and Family Well-Being include: