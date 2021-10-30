Agency launches initiative to support local families

Burke County Smart Start Inc. has launched a regional resilience initiative called “Western North Carolina Regional Collaborative,” thanks to a grant from Dogwood Health Trust.
The collaborative will focus on early relational health and resiliency building. Smart Start notes that studies have found 45% of North Carolina children have experienced one or more adverse childhood experiences, and only 57% of adults studied exhibited strong resiliency.
“We are extremely excited about receiving this Dogwood Health Trust grant and the opportunity to serve Burke County with this community-based approach,” said Kathy S. Smith, executive director of Burke County Smart Start, Inc. “The western region of 18 counties have worked diligently over the past two years to collaborate and develop these initiatives. The goal is to provide a regional system which supports early childhood experiences/relationships and improves one’s ability to manage stressors both now and in the future.”
Services of the initiative will focus on building resilience in children 0-5 and their caretakers. Resilience helps children not only deal with current difficulties that are a part of everyday life, but also to develop basic skills and habits to help them deal with challenges later in life, during adolescence and adulthood. This initiative will span 18 counties over a three-year period and provide support, with the end goal of creating more trauma-responsive communities.
“We were impressed with the regional Smart Start collaborations and the work they have done together to plan for and develop this regional approach,” said Dr. Susan Mims, interim CEO of Dogwood Health Trust. “Helping build resiliency for children, families and communities will be a key part of our work moving forward, and research tells us that starting in the earliest years of life is critical to health and wellness throughout our lives. We look forward to seeing the outcomes from this work as the opportunities for children and families to engage in building resilience continue to grow.”
Smart Start agencies have served families with young children for more than 25 years and represent all 100 counties in the state. Smart Start organizations are private, nonprofit agencies that support, educate and advocate to build a strong foundation for young children in their communities. Smart Starts work with service providers, early childhood educators, families and communities to ensure high quality, effective implementation of programs to support young children and their families.
For more information about the initiative, visit smartstartkids.org.