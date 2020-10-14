Agency named top-five workplace on national list

As a top-ranking employer in the health care industry nationwide, Carolina Caring has been recognized for its commitment to employee engagement, transparent communication from leadership, and navigation of the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the second year in a row, Modern Healthcare has selected Carolina Caring, a leading hospice and palliative care provider, as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare. Ranking No. 5 in this year’s distinguished list represents a jump from the company’s No. 18 ranking in 2019 and reflects its ongoing commitment to employee satisfaction.

“We are thrilled to be named among the nation’s top health care employers,” said Dave Cook, Carolina Caring president and CEO. “We remain focused on creating an environment that helps our dedicated staff feel valued, happy and motivated to go above and beyond for our patients, which is vitally important to our mission.”

Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the health care industry throughout the U.S. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.