Agency names new primary care leader
Patrick Owensby, MHA, BSN, has joined Carolina Caring as vice-president of its new home-based primary care service, Carolina Caring House Calls.

Designed to serve patients who face barriers to accessing routine medical care, the program will begin serving patients living in Mecklenburg, Rowan and Cabarrus counties starting July 1 with plans to expand the program to additional counties in western North Carolina later this year.

Before joining Carolina Caring, Owensby served in hospital leadership positions at Davis Regional Medical Center, Frye Regional Medical Center and Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, where he leveraged his knowledge and experience to build extensive physician networks amid a rapidly changing health care landscape. After earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the University of North Carolina in Charlotte, he earned a Master of Healthcare Administration from Pfeiffer University.

“Patrick’s unique background and skill set make him well-positioned to lead and develop Carolina Caring’s new primary care program, which is designed to increase health care access to those experiencing a serious illness,” says Dave Cook, president and CEO of Carolina Caring. “His strategic leadership of this critical new initiative will help us better meet the holistic needs of these patients so they can live their best life.”

Owensby lives in Huntersville with his wife and two daughters.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to join Carolina Caring’s team and support its mission to provide world-class care and enhance lives,” Owensby said. “The organization’s core values and dedication to consistently providing exceptional care inspire me to bring my diverse background to support our patients and the community.”

For more information about Carolina Caring House Calls, visit CarolinaCaring.org/housecalls or call 828-466-0466.

Patrick Owensby headshot

Patrick Owensby is vice-president of the new Carolina Caring House Calls program.

 Photo submitted by Michelle Shuler, Carolina Caring
