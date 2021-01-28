Agency noted for excellence in surveys

Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care has been recognized for excellence through a national survey program.

The surveys, conducted by Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems, allow consumers, health care providers, insurers and private and public purchasers of health care to evaluate and compare health care providers and improve the quality of services provided. The CAHPS Database is the national repository for data from the CAHPS family of surveys.

Caldwell Hospice participates in the survey process to help monitor its quality satisfaction with patient caregivers and meet the conditions Medicare requires for all health care providers participating in the program.

The agency has received the most recent quarterly patient caregiver satisfaction survey scores and achieved scores greater than the national levels in 20 out of 24 measured areas.

“For over 38 years, Caldwell Hospice has remained committed to provide the highest quality care, and these scores are a testament to that effort,” said Cathy Swanson, Caldwell Hospice CEO. “This kind of care reflects our values and our mission to provide the most comprehensive, expert end-of-life care possible to our community.”

Serving more than 800 hospice patients per year and an additional, 1,000-plus palliative care patients, Caldwell Hospice provides physician and nursing services, social work and grief support, as well as a full complement of enhanced services, including a non-hospice palliative care program. While most patients receive care in the comfort of their home, Caldwell Hospice operates North Carolina’s oldest patient care unit with its Kirkwood facility in Lenoir and a second patient care unit at the Jack and Shirley Robbins Center in Hudson.