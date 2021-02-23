Agency offers extra food benefits for students

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, announced it began issuing additional benefits Feb. 19 through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program. These benefits will be received over several days for those who already have an EBT card for Food and Nutrition Services or P-EBT benefits.

The P-EBT program helps families purchase food for children whose access to free or reduced-price meals at school has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program provides a benefit on an EBT card that can be used to buy food at authorized food and grocery retailers, including most major grocery stores.

Families do not need to apply for P-EBT. Eligibility criteria are based on requirements from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A school-age child is eligible if his or her school participates in the National School Lunch Program and the student is eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals during the 2020-21 school year. Also, the student’s school must have been closed or operating with reduced attendance for at least five consecutive days during the 2020-21 school year as a result of COVID-19. The student must also be learning in a fully remote (all virtual) or in a hybrid (combination of virtual and in-person) learning mode during the month. An eligible student can receive one of two distinct benefit amounts depending on if they are identified as being in a remote learning mode or a hybrid learning mode.